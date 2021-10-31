Army Of Thieves To Solidify Zack Snyder’s Netflix multiverse

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead universe has expanded with its first prequel Army of Thieves which is a thoroughly entertaining genre-busting heist movie with elements of a rom-com and lots of humour. Let’s break down the whole film, which drops on Netflix worldwide on the 29th of this month.

ARMY OF THIEVES IS A HIEST MOVIE WITH A ROM-COM THEME

Netflix’s Army of Thieves is a heist movie but with a rom-com and satire theme to it compared to Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie earlier this year. The film starts off by showing Sebastian (aka Ludwig) is at a very boring desk job and is bored of his life. He is shown to have an insane knowledge of safe cracking and starts a youtube channel about it but nobody seems to be interested in seeing his content.

Then suddenly one day he gets a single view on his video and there is a mysterious commentator saying if he wants to take it to the next level he should meet the comment or. She is revealed to be Gwendoline who is an internationally wanted criminal, but she has this air of mystery around her and she commits these crimes, not for money but to live a life less ordinary- to become a legend.

Love is in the air. #ArmyOfThieves is on Netflix NOW!

On the quest to become a legend she wants to crack the four highly secure Wagner safes which are extremely hard to open, but Sebastian seems to have the skills to do it. From there he wins an underground competition in safe cracking and then the main plot is kicked into gear. The crew is introduced and they then go to the three locations and try to crack the safes. They are successful in all three but are captured by Interpol during the attempts to run after cracking the third safe.

Gwendoline gives herself to Interpol in exchange for Sebastian’s freedom. He flees in a boat to America. The fourth safe is yet to be cracked. That’s when there is a scene from Army of the Dead is shown where Scott and Maria come to him to talk about cracking the fourth safe during the zombie outbreak. It’s almost like its destiny, isn’t it? And that’s exactly what Ludwig says.

AN AMAZING CAST FOR ARMY OF THIEVES

The movie serves as a prequel to Ludwig Dieter’s character from Zack Snyder’s zombie heist film Army of the Dead. The film is brilliantly directed by Matthias Schweighöfer himself, who portrays Ludwig. The main cast includes Nathalie Emmanuel as Gwendoline, Guz Khan as Rolph, Ruby O. Fee as Korina, Stuart Martin as Brad Cage alongside actor-director Matthias Schweighöfer.

A SOLID PREQUEL TO AoD

Army of Thieves’ story and screenplay is written by Zack Snyder and Shay Hatten. The film connects to Army Of Thieves seamlessly while also giving a beautiful backstory about Ludwig. Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro’s background score also flows nicely with the tone of the movie. Overall, this movie further solidifies Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead universe with another solid instalment. Ludwig is also one of the ones whose future is not known at the end of Army of the Dead so he might show up in Planet of the Dead, now the official name for the sequel. Army of thieves is available to stream worldwide on Netflix from 29th October.