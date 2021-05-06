Everything You Need To Know About Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead

Army of Dead marks Zack Snyder’s debut in Netflix original projects that amalgamate a heist with the army of undead.

Nearly two decades after Zack Snyder’s directorial debut movie Dawn of the Dead, he is back, yet again, with another enthralling zombie thriller movie. But this time with an irresistible twist, which we will chew over a little late. This American thriller heist film is co-written by Synder, Shay Hatten, and Joby Harold. Evidently, after Justice League, which was released on March 18th, 2021 on HBO Max, this will be his first film post-DC Extended Universe. Also, this movie will mark his debut in Netflix original projects. Here is the run-through of all the prominent questions that you seek to get answered. Let us look into what, who, and when?

See #ArmyOfTheDead on the big screen in select theaters May 14th – before it arrives on Netflix May 21st. Tickets are now on sale in the US: https://t.co/EyjlX35YGZ — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 4, 2021

After the release date been a mystery for quite a long time, finally, our anticipation has come to rest concerning the release. The movie is all set to be dropped on Netflix on 21st May 2021 and will drop in select theatres a week before on May 14.

Watch: Army of the Dead

Synopsis

As expected, the trailer garnered much of the buzz in no time. With whopping 10 million views in the span of two weeks, it is only plausible to deduce that movie is going to one hell of a roller coaster ride. But enough jibber-jabber, let us talk the real deal.

The movie revolves around the amalgamation of two interesting aspects, namely, a heist and an army of undead.

A group of mercenaries, Dave Bautista (Drax, the destroyer in Guardian of the Galaxy), and his folks, attempts to pull off a $200 million heist in a vault concealed in a Casino of Las Vegas. Hitherto, the plot seems easy-peasy. But the catch is that the city is deluged with zombies, the ones that are far smarter, quicker, and organized.

Cinemark will show Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead in hundreds of theaters, making it the first Netflix film to score a wide release at a major chain.https://t.co/W2On3G40IO pic.twitter.com/y7ekpIVZgG — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) May 5, 2021

On the face of it, the city is also about to be nuked by the government in the next 32 hours. Fathoming the crunch of time and circumstances against him, how will Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) and his qualified team pull themselves up by their bootstrap? To find the answer to this, tune in to Netflix on 21st May.

Related: Not Sure About SnyderVerse Zack Snyder Moves On To The Army Of The Dead On Netflix



Star cast

As the trailer suggests, Dave will be leading the pack of accomplished mercenaries. Lately, Bautista is believed to be one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood. Besides him, many more renowned artists will play a crucial role as the movie unfolds its course.

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead gets new character posters that showcase the film's humans and even one of the zombies.https://t.co/wXwj8ghzqR pic.twitter.com/88EehoXZvh — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) April 29, 2021

The names include Ella Purnell as Kate Ward (Scott’s estranged daughter), Ana de la Reguera as Cruz (Scott’s friend and companion), Garret Dillahunt as Martin, Hiroyuki Sanada as Bly Tanaka, Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe (The Philosopher), Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters (The Pilot), and Theo Rossi as Burt Cummings (The Enforcer). Additionally, we will also see Huma Qureshi playing the role of Geeta (a determined mother). Interestingly, this forms a minor chunk of the comprehensive list of the star cast.

Apparently, Army of the Dead will not be the end of the Zombie world woven by Zack Synder. The movies ink a beginning to a larger franchise that is in pipeline. An animated series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and a prequel Army of Thieves will also be seen on OTT or silver screen as the situation permits. Undoubtedly the movie looks promising: this is evident from Dave’s optimism for the movie, as he turned down a prime role in The Suicide Squad by James Gunn. As of now, all we can do is wait, anticipate, and glue our eyes on the release date.