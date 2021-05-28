Army Of The Dead 2 Will See Heroes Return And More Time Loops

A probable time loop and much more craziness will be brought onto the table in Army of the Dead 2

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead hit Netflix last week. Although, the narrative has put forward the already earthed theme of the zombie outbreak. But in some instances, it has attempted to wrap the movie with hybrid issues like casino heist, agile zombies, and so forth.

The critics have poured in mixed reviews for the movie and surprisingly no consensus has been built about the brilliance of the film. Nonetheless, this film is not to be assumed as the end of Snyder World on Netflix. Instead, it has unlatched plethora of opportunities.

All bets are off.



Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead is now on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/Aygm2j5cwH — Netflix (@netflix) May 21, 2021

The movie is going to launch an exploration of the world of the undead. And as it goes without saying, it is set to unfold many other overarching journeys. Elaboratively, there is a prequel film known as Army of Thieves and an anime prequel Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. But that is not what we will chew over; we will pick out crumbs for the possible sequel of AotD.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

Another Zombie eruption

If there is any room for a sequel to come into the pipeline then its hint can be trailed from the closing scene. Let us look into it. The conclusive scene wraps up with Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick) learning that he is bit by the undead and soon he will turn into one. However, all of this takes place in a private place in Mexico City.

Related: Zack Snyder Redefines Zombies In Army Of The Dead But Fails To Impress Nonetheless

So, that’s plausible, if Netflix agrees to this cooked idea of Shay Hatten (co-writer) and Zack, then this is where the story will pick its pace from. The duo has revealed that they have finished the script for another “big, giant, crazy movie” and are just waiting for Netflix’s nod. As it is evident, the streaming platform has heavily invested in this franchise, and from what it appears, AotD 2 will see the daylight.

All Hail The Queen!



How brilliant was stunt performer and actress Athena Perample in Army of the Dead?!? pic.twitter.com/uvT0f8SXHK — Netflix (@netflix) May 26, 2021

The Time Loop anecdote

In TheFilmJunkee’s Vodka stream, Snyder spoke about two specific moments that pin-point towards characters getting trapped in a time loop. First, one being the table scene in the casino. In that particular shot, the group finds shreds of evidence of another team who attempted to pull off the heist. But to their dismay, they failed. The team quickly brushes off this conversation to avoid awkwardness.

Another moment being near the vault traps. In it we see, Vanderohe and Dieter are engaged in misemploying the traps to gain access to the vault. When out of nowhere Vanderohe tries to scare Dieter by mentioning the carcasses of humans resting on the other side. These moments do sound very inconsequential at present, but their uncanny similarities cannot be ignored. Who knows that what appears insignificant has the potential to stir another blockbuster for Zack?

Related: Army Of The Dead Is The Unapologetic Snyder Cut

Having known the two probable dimensions of the upcoming sequel, we have few questions mushrooming in our mind. Will it be a blend of both aspects? Will we see the film through the POV of Vanderohe? Who all will reprise their roles? And many more.

All of these insane ideas and teases do create a valid noise. While we busily twiddle our thumbs, there is a prequel and an anime series is being dished out for us. And we cannot wait for its release.

You can tell us what do you think about Netflix’s Army of The Dead 2. Leave a comment below.