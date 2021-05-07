Army Of The Dead: The Cast Ready To Kill Or Get Killed At Zack Snyder’s Command

Zack Synder is returning with yet another masterpiece in genre: zombie thriller, namely, Army of the Dead. The movie will ink his debut in the Netflix projects. Ostensibly, scrutinizing the trailer that dropped a few weeks ago and scanning the number of like buttons smashed on the trailer, there is no denying the fact, the movie does look encouraging. And it would be undebatable to state that the film holds a promise of power-packed entertainment.

Undoubtedly, the plot isn’t that complex (Just Joking). It is JUST a $200 million casino heist in the city deluged with shrewd but dangerous zombies. I know, easy-peasy, lemon squeezy!! Regardless of the twisting plot, the more fascination is put onto the spotlight is by its assorted star cast portraying varied characters. Let us see who dared to pull off this perilous heist.

Watch: Army of the Dead | Official Trailer | Netflix

Scott Wards (Dave Bautista)

In the current state of affairs, considered one of the most bankable artists, Bautista will be leading the batch of competent mercenaries into skating on thin ice. The actor let go of James Gunn’s Suicide Squad to join the cast of Army of the Dead.

As a matter of fact, before putting himself and his comrade into this messy trouble, the character aspired of settling into normal life and running his food truck. He is also the father to Kate (daughter), who will feature in the latter part of the movie. The prequel (The Army of the Dead: Las Vegas) divulges that Ward has previously led the charge against this army of undead. But this time the story hints differently, now he has keen eyes on the prize.

Dave Bautista has elaborated on his reasons for choosing to star in Army of the Dead over The Suicide Squad.https://t.co/VCyIVxb888 pic.twitter.com/hefY0srZNL — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) May 6, 2021

Kate Ward (Ella Purnell)

Ella plays the character of Scott’s daughter. Her journey in Sin City isn’t pivoted towards the big bucks, but her purpose is merely set on humanitarian grounds. She accompanies Scott to rescue Geeta (Huma Qureshi) stuck in the Vegas quarantine zone.

Geeta (Huma Qureshi)

Geeta heads to Vegas to amass money for her family’s survival, however, she remains untraced after this Zombie outbreak.

Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick)

As the trailer suggests, Vanderohe’s is the beast-killer. Don’t misunderstand this badass character for just being a killer machine. He has an emotional side too. The scars from the past war still need healing.

Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro)

Peter is the pilot, whose main agenda is to convey the team in and out of the zombie land.

Hunter Bly (Hiroyuki Sanada)

He is the mega mind of all this mess. He is the one who cajoles Scott to maneuver this operation. In his mere desperation for the money, he pushes the team to the brink of life and death.

Reminder: Hiroyuki Sanada is in Zack Snyder's ARMY OF THE DEAD. pic.twitter.com/SpAUUFavMN — Walt (@UberKryptonian) January 12, 2021

Ludwig Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer)

The actual character development of this German safe-cracker will take place in the prequel Army of Thieves. Nonetheless, he is the only one capable of breaching the safe in the casino.

Lilly “The Coyote” (Nora Arnezeder)

She is the “miss know it all”. Being the possessor of expert knowledge about the zombie, she helps the gang to reach the casino for their risky mission.

RT for Nora Arnezeder and Theo Rossi #ArmyOfTheDead pic.twitter.com/fz8ntq1KYd — Army of the Dead (@ArmyOfTheDeadZS) May 2, 2021

Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo)

Before signing up for this risky business, Mikey was a Youtuber and reputed influencer. He talks all about multiple ways to kill the zombie. But current upheaval has thrust him to shoot them without noted combat training.

Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera)

She is the confidante of Scott. Also, the teams engineering expert, who is assigned the venture of tackling any engineering mayhem.

Given the diverse cast with a fascinating backstory that Zack Synder attempts to knit via Army of the Dead, undoubtedly, the film will be a pleasurable watch.