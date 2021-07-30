Argylle: Dua Lipa To Make Her Acting Debut Alongside Henry Cavill

Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill will team up with Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn to create a massive big-scale globe-trotting spy movie trilogy alongside some very big names in the industry.

A Massive high profile cast for Argylle

Argylle has an absolutely stellar cast announced with the likes of Bryan Cranston(Breaking Bad), Samuel L Jackson(Pulp Fiction), Sam Rockwell (Iron Man 2), John Cena(The Suicide Squad), and Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurrasic World) already lined up to appear in the movie. Henry Cavill will be the lead in the trilogy. It’s expected to be the first of at least three films in the franchise and is set in America, London, and multiple locations across the world. Argylle is set to start shooting this August in Europe.

Dua Lipa teams up with Henry Cavill

British pop sensation and grammy winner Dua Lipa will make her acting debut in the film as well as composing music for the project. Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill will be the leading man in the Argylle trilogy. Cavill always wanted to have his own successful spy movie, as evident from The Man From U.N.C.L.E and his failure to land the iconic role of James Bond. With Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn who already has achieved success in that genre, Cavill does have a fantastic future as the lead in the globe-trotting spy trilogy. Dua Lipa has already conquered the music industry by becoming the highest-streamed female artist on Spotify and she’s taking the next step by appearing in a big-budget spy franchise.

Video Credits: Clevver News

The connection between Kingsman and Argylle

After getting tired of the similarity in all spy movies, especially James Bond Vaughn felt that there was a need for a crazier and interesting Spy movie. Thus he teamed up with Mark Millar who recently created Jupiter’s Legacy to make Kingsman which was a massive hit both commercially and critically. The two Kingsman movies have grossed around 800 million dollars worldwide against a total budget of around 160 million which is a great return on investment. The third Kingsman movie will be released at the end of this year which will serve as a prequel to the first two movies.

Wonder Woman writer will write the script for Argylle

After Kingsman it makes sense for Vaughn to make Argylle. With Argylle he gets a big budget and a massive ensemble cast to make the huge spy film he would have always envisioned. The film is written by Jason Fuchs who wrote the first Wonder Woman movie alongside Zack Snyder.

Cavill will next be seen in the Witcher season 2 as the fan-favourite monster hunter- Geralt Of Rivia. The first season was a huge hit and was immediately renewed for a second series. The stakes are high for the second season as we will finally see the big war which was teased in the first series. It is shown at the end that Geralt meets his destiny- Ciri. Geralt and Ciri have a long thrilling adventure ahead of them which will most likely be shown in the upcoming season. The Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill spy movie will most likely release sometime in 2023.