Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Takes DC To Its Darker Roots

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom gives James Wan full freedom to go Darker

James Wan has announced the title of Aquaman 2 which is now Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. Most of the cast from the first instalment will be returning for the underwater DC epic. But there are a lot of interesting things at play with this movie.

Aquaman 2 gets an official title

After months of waiting, the sequel is finally going into the shooting phase and director James Wan is returning to helm the Atlantean-based DC film. Jason Momoa also recently revealed that he is deeply involved in creating the script for the film said recently,” We did the first treatment, and then James and our original writer David finished it off and all of our hearts are in it.”

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will go Harder and Darker

The sequel offers the chance to James Wan and Jason Momoa to set themselves free from the original DCEU plan drawn up by Zack Snyder and create an Atlantean film that is truly their own. The first installment served as an origin story for Arthur Curry and was based on Snyder’s plan for the character, but there are no limitations with the Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.



Arthur in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

According to Wan, in the follow-up to the 2018 hit, things will be different this time around. “I think the second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant in the world we are living in today. I think that’s where it wants to go,” said Wan.

The thinking from the creative team behind the DC film is to make a story darker and less bright compared to the first installment. Funnily enough, the dark and somber tones were the reason WB studio lost faith in Snyder, so it will be interesting how Wan tackles a harder, darker story for Arthur under the same studio which constantly loses faith in its directors.

At this moment Amber Heard will reprise her role as Mera as well as Patrick Wilson will also appear as King Orm aka The Ocean Master who is one of Arthur’s biggest foes.

Jason Momoa was blown away by The Snyder Cut

The Game Of Thrones actor also said while commenting upon Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom that he wasn’t involved in any of the re-shoots for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.“That was all there,” Momoa told, referring to his additional scenes in the longer cut. “It’s interesting when people come up to me and they’re like, ‘Oh, I loved this! And it was so detailed, and it explained so much.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s what we went and shot [originally].’

Jason Momoa reveals he co-wrote the first story treatment for ‘Aquaman 2’ — ‘All of our hearts are in it’



He starts shooting the film in July



”Momoa added, “I love Zack, and [the entire film] is kind of what I signed up for eight years ago — to have his vision.” While most of the hardcore DC fandom knew that only the scene with Jared Leto and the league against an evil Superman and the Martian Manhunter scene was shot afterward, the general audience was still in shock as to how much the director’s cut was different from the theatrical one. And this includes a completely new arc for Arthur Curry. Aquaman was just used as a jokester in the theatrical version, meanwhile, in the longer cut, we see his journey to becoming the true king of Atlantis and also why he resents the world so much.

Filming for Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom is scheduled to kick off next month in Hawaii, while the movie itself is scheduled for a 16 December 2022 release.