HOLLYWOOD

Aquaman 2 Will Reveal Its Villains In DC FanDome

DKODING Studio
Priyank Singh

Priyank is a die-hard Batman fan, his favorite comic is Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns. He loves deconstructing the mythos behind our larger-than-life comic book heroes.

Previous Article
Marvel Faces Its Own 'Snyder Cut' Situation
No Newer Articles