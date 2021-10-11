Aquaman 2 Will Reveal Its Villains In DC FanDome

After almost three years of the release of the first Aquaman movie, the king of the ocean returns for his second instalment which is currently shooting in London. So what can we expect from the Aquaman panel at DC Fandome?

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM THE AQUAMAN 2 PANEL AT DC FANDOME?

Aquaman will have a panel at DC Fandome on October 16th where Aquaman actor Jason Momoa and director James Wan will reveal some interesting information about the second installment now officially titled: Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. The basic plot will be revealed and they will go into depth about the filming process for another underwater-based superhero movie like they did with the first one. It is expected that Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson, and some others might be joining in to talk about the film.

After months of waiting, the sequel is finally going into the shooting phase and director James Wan is returning to helm the Atlantean-based DC film. Jason Momoa also recently revealed that he is deeply involved in creating the script for the film said recently,” We did the first treatment, and then James and our original writer David finished it off and all of our hearts are in it.”

A CHANCE FOR FRESH START FOR AQUAMAN

The sequel offers the chance to James Wan and Jason Momoa to set themselves free from the original DCEU plan drawn up by Zack Snyder and create an Atlantean film that is truly their own. The first instalment served as an origin story for Arthur Curry and was based on Snyder’s plan for the character, but there are no limitations with the Aquaman 2.

According to Wan, in the follow-up to the 2018 hit, things will be different this time around. “I think the second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant in the world we are living in today. I think that’s where it wants to go,” said Wan. The Aquaman panel at DC Fandome will be the one to watch as James Wan reveals more about the movie.

IT IS A RISKY MOVE TO MAKE A DARKER MOVIE

The thinking from the creative team behind the DC film is to make a story darker and less bright compared to the first instalment. Funnily enough, the dark and sombre tones were the reason WB studio lost faith in the previous directors like Zack Snyder and David Ayer, so it will be interesting how Wan tackles a harder, darker story for Arthur under the same studio which constantly loses faith in its directors and forces reshoots.

AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM TITLE IS TAKEN FROM THE ORIGINAL STORYBOARDS

The title ‘Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom’ is directly picked up from the man of steel director’s original storyboard he had created mapping out the entire DCEU. In the storyboard, Arthur’s arc is mentioned as, “Aquaman, with the help of Mera, will bring the seven kingdoms together, becoming the one true king, building a new alliance between the oceans and the surface.”

In a section titled, “The Justice League members unite with their families”, we get a look into what Zack Snyder had planned for Aquaman. “In the oceans, Aquaman and Mera bring the final kingdom of seven- The Unseen, into their alliance. For the first time since Atlantis sank, it is once again united.” More will be revealed about the Aquaman plot at DC Fandome.

The New Villains

Recently, THR reported that WB has included Indya Moore, Jani Zhao and Vincent Regan. Zhao will play a mystery character named Stingray, Moore is playing DC villain Karshon. Further, Regan is playing Atlan, the ancient ruler of Atlantis.

At this moment Amber Heard will reprise her role as Mera as well as Patrick Wilson will also appear as King Orm aka The Ocean Master who is one of Arthur’s biggest foes. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also expected to return as Black Manta in the film. The film releases on December 16th, 2022, but we will get more info about Aquaman 2 at DC Fandome.