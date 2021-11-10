Anya Taylor-Joy is the fashion icon that GenZ needs but doesn't deserve

When it comes to making style statements, ‘The Witch’ actress Anya Taylor-Joy is winning all battles. She was recently seen at the 2021 Emmys in a yellow gown, which got her fans exhaling sighs all over. She has always been a true blue GenZ fashion icon.

One good look at Anya Taylor Joy’s face is enough for you to understand what ‘ethereal beauty’ truly means. She is an unconventional beauty that is also blessed with great acting talent. ‘The Witch’ actress recently appeared in a yellow dress at the 2021 Emmys, which is generally not considered to be the most desirable colour for a star-studded event such as this. However, she rocked the occasion with an all-yellow gown. Then, the fans wondered how she hasn’t played an angel on-screen yet, other than that one ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode. Interestingly though, she has played a witch on-screen in Robert Eggers’ stunning horror masterpiece ‘The Witch’. All in all, we can say for sure that she is the style icon GenZ needs but doesn’t deserve.

Anya was styled by none other than Paul Burgo for the event, a popular Hollywood stylist. Emmys this year was a star-studded event (like every time) but what caught the fandom’s attention the most was the fact that many actresses turned to yellow for the event. Michaela Coel and Kaley Cuoco also wore yellow to the event. It makes the fans wonder if the entire Hollywood has a series of secret tunnels, from where the information spreads like wildfire from one corner to another. In all seriousness though, Anya rocked the yellow look quite gracefully. Her makeup and outfit were supplied by Dior, while her jewellery was courtesy of Tiffany & Co. Her hair exuded a demigoddess vibe and is extremely hard to pull off. But then, we are talking about Anya Taylor Joy, who has been rocking these unconventional looks since she first entered the collective international consciousness.

Anya Taylor has been a style icon due to her own personal taste that hardly resembles anybody else we know. She knows how to take risks and it shows in her outfits, whether it is her street looks, or the airport looks or the posh red carpet looks. She also keeps shifting between the stylists and experiments largely with both new and old names in the profession. It shows nicely in her style. For example, at the 2021 Golden Globes, she was seen in an Emerald Dior look, a green gown that took 300 hours to make. While due to the pandemic, the event was virtual, but she still put in efforts to look right, as making a statement is more important.

Anya Taylor-Joy is the fashion icon that GenZ needs but doesn’t deserve

Above all, she looked absolutely striking and furthermore established the fact that she is the fashion icon that GenZ should be looking for a number of reasons. First of all, there is no reason one should never be afraid of experimenting with their outfits. It sends a message about your bold personality and your attitude. When it comes to street style, Anya keeps it as minimal as she can, which translates into a more laidback and simple look, in complete contrast with her appearance at some big-shot Hollywood event. Hence, she changes her style according to the occasion and it’s an important lesson to learn.

Meanwhile, Anya’s Emmy costume made waves, she was invited to the event as one of the nominees for the Best Actress Emmy award for her work in the series ‘The Queen’s Gambit’. She has also won a Screen Actors Guild Award and the Golden Globe Award, and yes, we hope that the Emmy is hopefully not far from her.

Anya Taylor Joy is a true blue millennial who works hard and has made a solid name for herself. As far as GenZ role models are concerned, she is the apt person, whether it comes to work or simply ‘style statements’.

Tell us in the comments which have been your favourite Anya Taylor look ever? Also, tell us who are those celebrities whose style choice you absolutely can’t stop obsessing about?