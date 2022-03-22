Anthony Mackie Don’t Want Sebastian Stan In Captain America 4

The Captain America franchise will continue with Anthony Mackie’s Captain America, but what about Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes?

Captain America 4 will begin from where Marvel’s TV series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier left. Hence, Anthony Mackie will continue as Captain America, while we know nothing about Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier a.k.a Bucky Barnes.

Sebastian Stan says that Anthony Mackie is "going to add a whole different feel" to CAPTAIN AMERICA 4: "Kinda reminds me a little bit of Rocky in some ways…" Details: https://t.co/xPMGjIXfN7 pic.twitter.com/7LiW03gEpJ — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) March 4, 2022

Breaking The Trilogy Rule

Marvel was known to work on the concept of trilogies, like the Iron Man trilogy, Captain America trilogy and the same goes for Spider-Man. In fact just not limited to Avengers, there are the X-Men trilogy and Wolverine trilogy too by Fox.

But, MCU is changing the trend now and moving up with the fourth edition of the movies. Thor: Love and Thunder will be the first one to do that, where Thor Odinson will probably handover his Mjolnir to his lady love, Jane Foster.

Following the footsteps of Thor 4, it is rumoured that there will be the fourth edition of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man too. Apart from the two, Captain America 4 is obvious after the smooth running of the TV show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Captain America 4 Will Pick Where FTWS left

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was one of the first few Marvel TV shows that came on Disney+. The show had Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes and Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson in action all through the show, with the latter taking up the Vibranium shield and becoming the new Captain America.

Nobody could have imagined the Captain America franchise after Steve Rogers retired at the end of Avengers: Endgame. But, after the successful run of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there are chances that the Captain America franchise will go just fine.

Captain America 4 will continue from its preceding Disney+ series. The franchise will have a new Captain America, which means there is a lot to be explored. But, what we don’t know for sure is if Stan’s Bucky Barnes will continue in the Captain America franchise.

What Will Happen To Bucky

The duo undoubtedly did a great job in their TV show, but still, there’s no confirmation on Bucky’s return. Recently, when Stan was asked about his return, in an interview with Extra at Hulu’s Pam & Tommy Wednesday night, he jokingly said, if he doesn’t appear it will be because of Anthony Mackie.

“I don’t know. I really don’t know. I really hope Anthony Mackie doesn’t have any say in it because if he says because if he has any say in it, I’m not in Captain America 4. I love him. He’s the best, you know that.”

Though we don’t know if the Captain America franchise wants Bucky, what we know for sure is that Bucky wants to continue playing his role. In an interview back in time, when Stan was asked by Variety, how long he is going to play the role of Bucky Barnes, he replied he is going to play till the time franchise keeps calling him. He said, “it’s like, no idea, man. It’s not up to me. I don’t make these decisions. As long as they’ll keep calling, I’m there… Like everyone in the world, I age! So I don’t know what that means. Maybe it doesn’t mean anything, I have no idea. I’m just going for the ride.”

I am having Anthony Mackey and Sebastian Stan as Captain America and the Winter Soldier withdrawls.#FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/aVpskW17Ei — Ms. Meatware (@mokelly1066) May 16, 2021

Not knowing anything certain about Captain America 4 right now, what we know is Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are best buddies and their chemistry could be good for the movie. Also, imagining a movie without Steve Roger’s best friend doesn’t seem to work out well, no matter if it’s the fourth or the fifth part.

All we can do right now is to keep our fingers crossed and wait to discover Captain America 4’s cast.