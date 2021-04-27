Anthony Mackie’s Captain America 4 Leads MCU Into A Civil War Sequel

With Captain America 4 in development, many doors are open for Marvel to move forward. Here, we have some great comics storylines that they can use.

With the conclusion of FATWS, Marvel announced its development of Captain America 4. And while we have no idea what it’s going to be about and which characters will be in it, here are some comics storylines that can be used to further the plot in the MCU.

Watch: CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 Confirmed! Falcon and Winter Soldier Finale Clues!

TFATWS creator Malcolm Spellman along with staff writer Dalan Musson will pen the script for the movie and we will see Anthony Mackie, as well as Sebastian Stan, play their characters in the movie. As for the rest of the characters, well, it depends on what the story is all about.

Here are some popular storylines from Marvel comics that they can use:

The Patriot

We have all met Eli Bradley, grandson of Isaiah Bradley in TFATWS. Well, for those of you who do not know, in the comics, he develops powers of his own, thanks to the Mutant Growth Hormone. He then becomes the superhero Patriot. Who knows, Captain America 4 may show Sam Wilson’s Captain America train Eli for the role.

The fourth Captain America movie will follow up on the events of Disney+'s Falcon and The Winter Soldier. https://t.co/B2l6gtEzEI pic.twitter.com/SOMwC0P5Fg — GameSpot (@GameSpot) April 25, 2021

Civil War II in Captain America 4

Civil War II has already been a topic among fans for a long time now. In the comics, the driving force behind Civil War II is when an inhuman Ulysses uses his ability to see the future and sees that Miles Morales will kill Captain America. While Captain Marvel supported some kind of action to not allow this future to happen, Tony Stark, was against it. This is because he had already undergone the happenings of Civil War I and believed that the future is never known. The story features not only Sam Wilson as Captain America but also John Walker, the U.S. Agent.

Here's how John Walker's story played out in the comics and how it compares to what happened in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. https://t.co/oF4OWNCe6Q pic.twitter.com/vGBSmg8ANw — IGN (@IGN) April 25, 2021

Secret Empire (1974)

The Secret Empire storyline is a very important storyline for the character of Captain America. Published in 1974, it showed Steve Rogers renounce his shield after he discovers a deep conspiracy within the government that undermines his viability for the role.

While we dont have Steve Rogers in the MCU, Sam Wilson can be used in his place. After all, there is always room for conspiracies, isn’t it?

Secret Empire (2017)

The Secret Empire storyline of 2017 is a very controversial one. It showed Captain America acting as a sleeper agent for HYDRA for decades to help it establish itself as a global superpower. In it, an evil Steve Rogers manipulates Sam Wilson in a way that places him in compromising scenarios as there is an attempt to kill the senator.

Will #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier get a season 2? The finale seems to set up another round for Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. https://t.co/cef8gLeM9Q — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 24, 2021

Although a lot of things would need changes for this story to make it to the big screen, it is a potentially interesting one for Captain America 4.

Operation Rebirth

According to the comic storyline, Operation Rebirth revealed that Sharon Carter, Captain America’s (Steve Rogers) love interest, is alive after being considered dead for several years. It also showed the return of the Red Skull.

Although Steve Rogers doesn’t have a role anymore in the MCU, Sharon Carter is the Power Broker as shown in FATWS. So we can have something of that sort. Also, Red Skull can come back since his last sighting in Vormir in Avengers: Endgame.

These are just some of the many storylines that can be adapted or borrowed content from. What matters is that Captain America 4 is happening and we cannot wait to see Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson put the new Captain America suit once again. That suit though!!