Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Announcement To Save Morbius’ Failure For Sony

Sony Can’t Handle A Universe Without Marvel’s Help

Every superhero fan knows Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’ and the crazy waves it made back then and the nostalgic vibes it exudes even today. It was a great film series, no doubt. But after Spider-Man 2 and Mark Webb’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man,’ the films got less engaging and lacked a certain flow which eventually led Sony Pictures to question their process of making superhero films and ultimately a superhero universe.

It was due to all that mess that Sony has always struggled with crafting a universe of its own. And let’s be honest, no matter how much Marvel pushes its limits to expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They do it wonderfully well.

Making a superhero film is one thing, making a great superhero film is another. But creating a superhero universe is a totally different ballgame.

Early Screenings Of Morbius Proved It Again

And as Sony was already surrounded by not so much appreciation from the fans for its film ‘Venom’. Another Sony film landed in troublesome reception by some early screening reviewers.

We’re talking about ‘Morbius’. A Marvel Comics character being brought to life by Sony Pictures for its Spider-Man centric cinematic universe.

Sony says they show us who the #SpiderMan in the #morbius and #venom universe is soon. Who do you want it to be?



Andrew? Tobey? Someone new?



I hope it’s Andrew! — Warren Thompson “Cosmic Wonder” (@CosmicWonderYT) March 28, 2022

Morbius is still a very new character to the greater movie-going public and not many people know who he is, the news that Jared Leto will be playing this character also came as a surprise. And not a very welcomed one, to be honest.

Apart from this unusual and shaky casting of Jared Leto, the film was also reviewed poorly by the critics who saw the early screenings of the film. And according to them, Morbius is “boring and incalculated.” Brandon Mathews, an entertainment journalist reported some more impressions on Twitter that say Sony’s latest ‘Spider-Man Universe film’ has “No consistency, except that it’s bad.” He adds, “Good moment here and there, and 2-3 Easter eggs, but otherwise, just watch it when it gets home.”

With the #Morbius director's recent comments about this "#Venom universe", it brings up 3 possibilities in my mind…



Andrew Garfield is this universe's #SpiderMan, Tom Holland's #Spidey is no longer in the MCU, or a completely different Spidey (Miles? New Peter?) exists here. — Reilly Johnson | Disabled Entrepreneur (@ReillyBJohnson) March 25, 2022

Andrew Garfield To Save The Day

Sony’s latest comic book movie is seemingly proving our facts right. However, the studio is set to announce the Spider-Man of Morbius universe after the initial bad reviews. Fans expect Garfield to be the Spider-Man for this universe. Fandom had been rallying around on the internet for a The Amazing Spider-Man 3 eversince Peter 3 made his appearance in No Way Home.

MORE FROM DKODING: Spider-Man To Tick, Tick, BOOM: The Year Of Andrew Garfield

Despite it being a Tom Holland movie with Tobey Maguire and Garfield in tow, Peter 3 stole the show. Watching the three Spider-Men together made fans really nostaligic and multiverse gave them a hope to see all Peters again on the big screen. While a section of fans fell for Garfield many want to see the OG, Tobey Maguire in his own movie. In fact, Doctor Strange 2 director Sam Raimi has also shown the interest in making a Spidey 4. And its well established that a live action Miles Morales already exists in the MCU.

And Sony has a good old relationship with Marvel Studios. As much of a sweet-bitter relationship as it is, there definitely is a way out for Sony to get an efficient Universe of its own and a Spider-Man with the help of ‘Marvel’.