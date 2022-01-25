Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings Series: Everything We Know So Far

More than 20 years after the release of Peter Jackson’s first Lord of the Rings movie, The Fellowship of the Ring, Amazon has finally revealed the title of its Lord of the Rings series. Named, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, the show chronicles the rise of Sauron and will serve as a prequel to the original trilogy. In its one-minute teaser, Amazon hints at the formation of the Rings. This series is set to take place in the Second Age.

Amazon Studios scored the rights to the series’ global television rights in November 2017. In 2018, writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay were hired to develop a potential series. Here is all we know so far about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power:

The Rings of Power: The Plot

The series draws inspiration from JRR Tolkien’s companion book on The Lord of the Rings series, The Silmarillion. Working with the Tolkien estate, the Amazon team led by showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, worked to expand the Middle Earth lore.

The official plot, released this January reads

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breath-taking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The Cast

The Rings of Power stars Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe Trystan Gravelle, Lenny Henry, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells as Trevyn, Geoff Morrell, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Sara Zwangobani, Charles Edwards, Will Fletcher, Amelie Child-Villiers and Beau Cassidy.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on 2nd September 2022.