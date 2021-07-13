Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings Series — What To Expect

It has been more than a decade since we have heard engrossing folklore of the Hobbits and the Gandalf. Despite what and how many times we have lent our ears to the tale of the Ring, the longing for this visual treat does not terminate. And so, with this Lord of the Rings TV series, we will journey back to Middle Earth. Undoubtedly, the series will unravel the literary magic of J.R.R. Tolkien. Here is every nugget of information that we can process until the series hits the small screen.

“I wisely started with a map” — J.R.R. Tolkien — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) February 13, 2019

First things First

The show was pushed into the filming stage way back in 2020, with two episodes being shot back-to-back under the directorship of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s J.A. Bayona. The shooting location for the show is same as the Peter Jackson’s trilogy that is New Zealand. Before the pandemic knocked the entertainment industry, the release date was set for December 2021. As of now, it is only plausible that the show will see daylight in 2022.

Watch: What We Learned From Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings Synopsis Leak

Synopsis

The multi-season TV series with a whopping budget for $ 450 million for season 1 alone will release on Amazon Prime. And the OTT platform has released the official synopsis for the show. It reads,

“It will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

It mentions the inclusion of both familiar and non-familiar faces in the cast ensemble. It further reads,

“From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The fellowship of the Ring cast has formed

As of now, few names are officially confirmed for the series, but the details about the actors playing which character are still thin. The names are Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman.

Video Credits: Warner Bros. Entertainment

Apart from these, other prominent names have also cropped up. Game of Thrones fable Joseph Mawle, who portrayed Benjen Stark has joined the cast too. He will play villain Oren. Morfydd Clark fabled from His Dark Material and Saint Maud has joined the cast as the character of young Galadriel.

Furthermore, Ian McKellen has expressed his interest in the Graham Norton show for reprising his role of Gandalf the Grey.

Related: Latest Update On The Prequel Of Lord Of The Rings: War Of Rohirrim

Episodes and season

As a part of a $ 250 million standalone rights contract, Amazon has committed to producing five seasons for the TV show. Also, initially, there will be eight episodes per season but this could be tweaked as per convenience.

Director Peter Jackson tells us his favorite scene from The Lord of The Rings franchise. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/dikYtMK612 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 12, 2020

Sadly, Peter Jackson, who helmed the original trilogy will not be part of this spinoff. But the series hitherto does promise another masterpiece in making. It only about time, we will know the reality of the Lord of the Rings TV Series.