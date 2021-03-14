Agatha Harkness Will Return In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

The ending of WandaVision proves that we haven’t yet seen the last of Agatha Harkness, she has more to tell and spells to cast in the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Agatha Harkness stole our hearts in WandaVision. Kathryn Hahn nailed the character to the extent that despite Elizabeth Olsen’s brilliant portrayal of Wanda Maximoff, the latter has not overshadowed the former even a bit. And thankfully, it seems that the show isn’t the last time we shall see Agatha Harkness.

Watch: Wanda Vs Agatha Harkness- The Final Fight | Episode 9 | WandaVision

The last episode of WandaVision gave us the most perfect thrilling conclusion in the form of the Wanda-Agatha conflict. Agatha Harkness knew about the Scarlet Witch, and the powers this legend carries, for a very long time. And at the end of the series, we realize that Agatha AKA Agnes wanted the Chaos Magic for herself. And to a considerable extent, she did. However, Wanda AKA Scarlet Witch used the rune spell and left her powerless. Ultimately, Wanda held her hostage in Westview as the “nosy neighbor.”

Agnes AKA Agatha had her real personality buried deep and would, from then on, carry the same traits as that of the character she deliberately played in Westview. During the final moments, Agatha pleads and says that Wanda will be needing her help once she understands what she has unleashed. Here Wanda replies, “If I do, I know where to find you.” This does leave us with a thought that Wanda might just get back to her in the future.

THEORY: We've heard that Agatha Harkness tells Wanda "Your destiny is to destroy the world". The Darkhold appears to show us different Earths/planets intersecting, Scarlet Witch could very well be the key to opening the Multiverse in Phase 4.#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/4dmnWeYhoP — Comic Fanatic (@ComicFanatic4) March 8, 2021

Kathryn Hahn on Agatha

With all the power Wanda possesses, it is normal for her to need Agatha’s knowledge to control it. Kathryn Hahn, who has clearly developed a taste in the MCU, says she would love to have more of it. “Now that I have a taste of it…I really, really love it,” she said.

Kathryn Hahn hopes she can return as Agatha Harkness in the future.



(Source: https://t.co/g3ctxps4b0) pic.twitter.com/Cf1pDF6Uv1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 8, 2021

Hahn is also quite satisfied with the character’s ending. It allowed her character to prep for her future in the MCU. She said, “[Agatha] needed to rest for a hot second. She’s been very restless. […] For the moment, I think she’s actually OK to just loosen the corset and sit and have a muffin and a latte.”

Agatha’s Future in the MCU

The post-credit scene of the last episode of WandaVision showed Wanda reading from the Darkhold. Now, assuming that Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness will deal with the ramifications of this, we might have an appearance from Agatha Harkness. She knows a lot about the Darkhold as well as Chaos Magic and this makes her a character of vital importance for taking the magic genre in MCU forward.

#WandaVision showrunner Jac Schaeffer says Mephisto wasn't in the series because they didn't need a 'big bad'



"The big bad is grief … we got a bonus baddie in the form of Agatha Harkness"



(via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/EUjANiTwla — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 9, 2021

Agatha Harkness made a huge impression upon the fans. So we hope that Marvel understands this and brings her back sooner or later; be it through Doctor Strange 2, or Fantastic Four, Avengers 5, or anything else. After all, there has to be a reason why Marvel kept a character played so brilliantly by Kathryn Hahn alive without any future plans, isn’t it?