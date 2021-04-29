After Loki, Tony Stark and Captain America’s ‘Variants’ Are Next

TVA could pave a way for Tony Stark’s Iron Man and Steve Rogers’s Captain America to return as a variant after Tom Hiddleston’s Loki.

While you thought only DCEU could play with timelines, MCU is all set to prove you wrong. Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to explore a new timeline and, in fact, complicate all the timelines with its upcoming TV series, Loki. The God of Mischief, who Thanos killed in Avengers: Infinity war, will reprise and return as a ‘variant.’ However, the trailer answered some pending questions but raised some complicated questions as well.

Marvel fans who somewhere believed in their hearts that Loki might somehow make a return in Avengers: Endgame didn’t get a chance to see him. Except for the time when Avengers travelled back in time in search of the Tesseract. But, to quench their thirst, Marvel found a way, an alternate timeline of that Tesseract hunt will be continued in the TV series.

Time travel will bring back the God of Mischief on the screen once again. Since time travel is never a simple phenomenon, several questions may cause chaos in Marvel fans’ minds.

Which timeline will the Loki TV series be set up?

The most critical and blockbuster selling point of the upcoming TV series is its timeline. Loki was last seen in Avengers: Endgame stealing the tesseract in 2012, resulting in violating the original timeline. He grabbed the tesseract and disappeared. And even after Tony Stark snapped his fingers for the last time, Loki didn’t appear as Thanos had killed him before the apocalypse.

Who are the Time Variance Authority, and why are they after Loki in the upcoming Disney+ series? https://t.co/AG1FIBFjGT pic.twitter.com/qDUHp1EZUt — IGN (@IGN) February 3, 2020

In the first Loki trailer released back in December, he was seen in the Gobi desert somewhere in Mongolia and was then caught and taken by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). So, technically the character can be pursued in an alternate reality, before Thanos or the Age of Ultron could happen.

What is the TVA?

Theoretically, Time Variance Authority (TVA) is a bureaucratic organization that manages the flow of time in many different time series of the Marvel Multiverse. The organization keeps a record of everyone, superheroes or villains who mess up with the timeline.

To understand TVA’s power, it can destroy or amend timelines if they deem necessary. For the same purpose, they can capture time travellers who are messing up with the timeline. This could be a gateway to bring new characters who would have ever messed up with the timelines. (Hello Kang!)

The latest trailer for Loki features the TVA—Time Variance Authority—but who are they, and why do they have it out for the Asgardian? https://t.co/FC7JaGtkom pic.twitter.com/IkRpxeguNq — IGN (@IGN) December 12, 2020

The Loki trailer doesn’t fail to portray how TVA brings back a superhero from some timeline back as a variant. And hence there might be a chance to encounter a variant version of Iron Man or Captain America or the Black Widow in the forthcoming Marvel movies. One thing that is for sure is that the TVA and travelling through timelines will take Marvel to new heights.

What does ‘variant’ on Loki’s back mean?

The trailer doesn’t fail to portray Loki as a prisoner, and his costume plays an essential role in doing that. The God of mischief is no more in his green attire but in a prisoner’s uniform with “variant” written on the back.

The “variant” on the back makes it more evident that the God of Mischief, Thor’s brother, is dead, and this is a variant of the original Loki. This variant came into existence when Loki stole the tesseract and broke through the space-time continuum.

Impact of Loki on the Avengers: Endgame

Messing up with timelines means a series of consequences. Since the fragile balance of timelines was disturbed by Loki, there has to be a set of consequences. One of the biggest challenges in the upcoming Loki would be to show how the escape of Loki affected the world.

Loki holding the Tesseract in #AvengersInfinityWar: pic.twitter.com/LyPxm72R2X — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) November 29, 2017

There are questions that Loki would probably answer, like how did the sudden disappearance of Loki affect the Avengers: Endgame. And, messing up the timeline shows the careless behavior of Loki, so it would be interesting to see how the reckless character helps the TVA to fix the timelines.

Thor and Loki’s relationship

The last time Thor and Loki appeared together was when Thanos snapped Loki’s neck, and Thor was left weeping, holding his brother. The TV series must take into consideration the sinusoidal relationship of the brothers.

Loki and Thor were not close to each other and found a way to mess things up. They were in a constant battle of proving themselves to be the better son of Odin. If the series were set in 2012, then that means there would be many conflicts between the two brothers.

After Thor: Ragnarok, the brotherly bond started building, which couldn’t go for very long, and Loki was killed. Now, when the relations and feelings have changed, this would affect the current scenario in different aspects.

The TV series will undoubtedly be fun with the wit of the God of Mischief, but at the same time has a lot of responsibility to fill all the loopholes that the fans have. Loki will start streaming on 11th June 2021 on Disney+.