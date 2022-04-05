After Daredevil Jon Bernthal’s Punisher Set To Make A Debut

Jon Bernthal didn’t just reply to The Punisher’s tweet, but in fact, gave a heads up to Frank Castle’s MCU debut.

Now when Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock (Daredevil) is in the MCU and is speculated to make more appearances going forward, all the eyes are on Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle (Punisher). Marvel fans are hoping to see Bernthal make his cinematic debut soon, especially after his reaction to Disney’s Twitter post on The Punisher’s arrival on its platform.

All the Defenders go from Netflix to Disney+

Recently, all the Marvel TV series ended their reign on Netflix and arrived on Disney+. The shows marked their last day on Netflix on 28th February, and then after a long time of speculation, it was finalized that Disney will have these shows on its platform.

Now, when Daredevil, The Punisher, Jessica Jones, and all other Defenders are on Disney+, the celebrations are on the way. Disney+ launched several videos that had the Marvel TV series’ star promoting their shows and influencing fans to watch or rewatch their shows.

Welcome to the streaming home of @Marvel. Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, The Defenders, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. Updated parental controls available in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/44IHup1Pyw — The Punisher (@ThePunisher) March 17, 2022

Some fans who wouldn’t have watched the Marvel TV shows yet would have definitely started watching the street vigilantes after Charlie Cox has made his MCU debut in No Way Home. Not only did Murdock debut in the MCU but also Daredevil’s main antagonist, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin also showed up in Hawkeye.

After Matt Murdock, it’s time for Frank Castle’s MCU debut

Now, when Matt Murdock is predicted to continue his lawyer/vigilante profile in the forthcoming Marvel project, it could be a clear sign that other vigilante will also come to the Cinematic world maybe in a little toned way.

After Daredevil’s and Kingpin’s entry into the Marvel Cinematic World, the next face that the fans expect to see is Frank Castle a.k.a The Punisher. The Punisher has been seen along with both the Daredevil stars and in fact has “fought” both of them.

The Punisher was introduced in Netflix’s Marvel TV show, Daredevil’s Season 2. Going on from there Jon Bernthal continued in his standalone TV series, The Punisher for two seasons. The adrenaline-fuelled show showcased an intemperate vigilante seeking vengeance for his family and eventually leading to a huge cause.

Jon Bernthal will return as The Punisher

The fans were disheartened to realise that The Punisher Season 3 is not happening but now that the shows have come from Netflix to Disney+ and The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen is in MCU, there are chances that the vigilante spree will continue.

These expectations were fuelled even more after Jon Bernthal reacted to one of the recent posts by The Punisher’s official Twitter account. The account tweeted some classic images from the show announcing its arrival on Disney+.

The tweet was captioned “Revenge always has its consequences. Marvel’s #ThePunisher is now streaming on #DisneyPlus.” The word spread even faster after Bernthal replied “Good. Ole. Frank.”

Anyone can come through the multiverse doors

Talking about if Frank will wear his white skulled black attire again, the silver lining is Jon Bernthal is completely on board with that idea and will return to the Marvel screen whenever summoned.

The actor had told The Hollywood Reporter (THR) long back that he feels some really deep connection with Frank Castle’s role.

“That character, in particular, has real, real, real deep meaning for me and resonance in me. He’s really in my heart, man. He’s really in my bones. I’m enormously protective of that character.”

Now, with the multiverse doors opened in the MCU anything and everything can happen. Anybody from any universe may come and sit right in front of us, maybe if not them then their variant. Maybe Jon Bernthal’s reply to The Punisher’s tweet was a heads-up to the fans for the same.