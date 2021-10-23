Adam Warlock Will Bring Back The Soul Stone To The MCU

Adam Warlock will get his hands on the Soul Stone and be the main antagonist in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 proves that the post-credit scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are extremely important. The post-credit scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which introduced Adam Warlock, will finally show its worth. Marvel fans were overjoyed when Adam Warlock was finalized to be a part of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Now, they are on cloud nine after they know Will Poulter would be signing in as Adam Warlock and become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Will Poulter has been cast as Adam Warlock in ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’.



MCU POST-CREDIT SCENES ARE IMPORTANT

In 2017 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Adam Warlock was teased in a post-credits scene, when Golden High Priestess of the Sovereign, Ayesha revealed her ultimate weapon to take vengeance from the Guardians, after being betrayed by them.

Adam Warlock who came forth as a golden cocoon in the post-credit scene is popularly known as “Him” in the comics and will definitely be a critical part of the Cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadline reported that Will Pouter from Black Mirror: Bandersnatch will play Adam Warlock in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy. Furthermore, the report was confirmed by the movie’s director, James Gunn in a tweet congratulating Will Poulter on becoming a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I feel very, very lucky and honored to have been welcomed into the Marvel family,” Poulter said in an interview on the event’s red carpet. “Particularly in a franchise like Guardians of the Galaxy, which I regard to be incredibly creative and very, very unique. James Gunn is someone I really, really admire so I feel very lucky.”

ADAM WARLOCK WILL GET HIS HANDS ON THE SOUL STONE

After being teased in Guardians of Galaxy 2, Adam Warlock was speculated and expected in Avengers: Infinity War, but probably there was a huge roster already so he didn’t appear. But, now Adam Warlock will be surely appearing in Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3.

Adam Warlock will be in the movie that’s confirmed, but what will be his role continues to be a mystery. Considering his appearance in the post-credit scene and being Ayesha’s weapon he would probably play an antagonist. And, an antagonist of his strength and history can really make the entire movie revolve around action and thrill.

To my @MarvelStudios and #InfinityWar fans, I have a theory where the Soul Stone is… I believe we got a look at it in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 post credit scene. My money is that its creating Adam Warlock… thoughts? pic.twitter.com/laDirDVCKs — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) April 10, 2018

Furthermore, Adam Warlock is believed to have a close relationship with the infinity stones, especially the Soul Stone. The soul stone was destroyed by Thanos when he used the collective power of the Infinity Stones to destroy them, but Avengers went back in time and collected all the stones to reverse the apocalypse brought by Thanos.

Finally, the Soul Stone was returned on Vormir around 2014 and has been there ever since. That being said, it doesn’t mean that the Soul Stone cannot come back to the picture. After Loki and What If?, it is evident that the Marvel Multiverse can work in mysterious ways and anything can come from anywhere, no matter the past or the future.

According to the Multiversal principles, each universe will have its own set of Infinity Stones, and considering the powers of Adam Warlock, getting hands-on one or all the six Infinity Stones will just be a piece of cake for him.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAZY VOL. 3 BEGINS PRODUCTION

The production of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has begun as assured by the director James Gunn. The movie was to be released after Avengers: Endgame but was delayed as earlier James Gunn was removed from production in 2018 after a social media campaign against him.

Chris Pratt has confirmed that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is now filming. pic.twitter.com/vRDBoa3jgi — Marvel Updates (@MarvlUpdates) October 19, 2021

When Marvel brought him back in 2019, he was already in the works with DC for The Suicide Squad. So, now when he is all done with The Suicide Squad and filming with John Cena on an HBO Max Series spinoff Peacemaker, he has started working with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally expected to hit the theatres on 5th May 2023.