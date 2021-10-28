A Bisexual Superman Further Divide Fans And Actors Who Played The Iconic Role

The new superman in Issue #5 of Superman: Son of Kal-El will be bisexual. He will be seen kissing his reporter friend Jay Nakamura.

DC Comics confirmed that the new Superman will be bisexual in Issue #5 of Superman: Son of Kal-El. And, since the time this information has come forth, all the DC fans and Superman enthusiasts have taken to the internet either to show support or oppose the announcement.

JON KENT: THE BISEXUAL SUPDERMAN

Superman is not the first or the last character to be bisexual in the comic book world. There have been a lot of queer characters that have already happened and will continue to happen. So being a queer superhero is nothing huge, just another component of any superhero’s identity.

The first gay superstar, Northstar in the comic world got introduced in 1979, and he eventually became a part of the X-Men Series. Post that, several other prominent superheroes have come out as queer – Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy in DC Comics, Iceman in X-Men, Batwoman Kate Kane, Loki, Time Drake’s Robin, and now Jon Kent’s Superman.

Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, will star in as the first bisexual Superman in Issue #5 of Superman: Son of Kal-El. He will be seen kissing his friend and journalist Jay Nakamura in the movie that releases in November 2021.

SUPERMAN BEING BISEXUAL IS, “BANDWAGONING NOT BRAVE.”

Though there have been superheroes that have appeared as queer, the hype continues to be around Superman as he is one of the most prominent heroes to ever come into existence. Superman is the first superhero that anyone gets introduced to when they walk into the superhero realm.

The widespread popularity of Superman is probably the reason that there are people who are unhappy on the news of Superman turning out to be bisexual. Dean Cain, the actor who once played Superman said, Superman being bisexual is, “bandwagoning not brave.”

The fans must understand, it is not the Kal-El a.k.a Clark Kent who will appear as bisexual, but his son with Lois Lane, Jonathan Kent, who will appear as bisexual in Issue #5 of Superman: Son of Kal-El, written by Tom Taylor. Tom Taylor, in an interview with the New York Times said,

“The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white saviour felt like a missed opportunity.”

The internet has been divided into two parts since the news has come out. The first part is unhappy and unsatisfied, while the other thinks it’s normal to be bisexual, and they are ready to embrace the Man of Steel, Son of Kal-El, Jon Kent.

THE PLOT OF ISSUE #5 OF SUPERMAN: SON OF KAL-El

The upcoming Issue #5 of Superman: Son of Kal-El will continue to show the obsession of Superman with reporters. And, John Kent’s bisexuality is not the only distinguishing feature for the movie, but there will be certain more updates.

In the movie The Man of Steel, Superman will be seen protesting against the deportation of refugees, fighting against forest fires to protect the environment, and opposing high school shootings.

Issue #5 of Superman: Son of Kal-El is undoubtedly bringing something that the fans didn’t expect in their dreams, a bisexual DC Superman. Like the picture of Superman kissing Jay Nakamura made the world go crazy, probably the movie will have a lot more to make the fans go crazier.