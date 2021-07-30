7 Movies To Watch If You Liked 50 Shades Of Gray

Ever since Fifty Shades of Grey released, it has become the on-point sexual fantasy film for all the people who love a gist of erotica with romance. But, to judge a whole genre by one film isn’t right. There are so many more films that are way more sexy and worth a shot. The list below combines your love for erotica and romance with interesting storylines and cast. From BDSM, New romance, romantic affairs, and even self-exploration, it is like a cocktail of multiple genres. Depending upon your varying changes, these films might be even sexier. There ain’t no shame in this game!

Watch: 5 Movies Like Fifty Shades of Grey (or even better)

Here are 7 movies to watch if you liked Fifty Shades of Grey

A Dangerous Method

Main Cast – Keira Knightley, Viggo Mortensen, Michael Fassbender, and Vincent Cassel.

Director – David Cronenberg

Genre – historical film

box office collection – $27.4 million

awards – Genie Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Achievement in Overall Sound, Best Achievement in Music – Original Score, Best Achievement in Art Direction/Production Design, And Best Achievement in Sound Editing

imdb rating – 6.4/10

where to watch – Prime Video

Interesting Facts – David Cronenberg (an atheist of Jewish heritage) said that he had to teach Viggo Mortensen to “walk like a Jew”.

One hell of erotica with Michael Fassbender and Keira Knightley takes place during World War I and the story follows the love affair of the protagonist/ psychologist Carl Jung played by Fassbender and his patient/ love affair Sabina. The film has an interesting storyline adapted from the screenplay ‘The Talking Cure’ and the book “A Dangerous Method: The story of Jung, Freud, and Sabrina Speilrein”. Enjoy intense conversations with spanking and love-making in this 2011 film.

Eyes Wide Shut

Main Cast – Tom Cruise, And Nicole Kidman

Director – Stanley Kubrick.

Genre – erotic mystery psychological drama film

box office collection – $162.1 million

awards – Favorite Actress – Drama/Romance, And French Syndicate of Cinema Critics Award for Best Foreign Film

imdb rating – 7.4/10

where to watch – Netflix

Interesting Facts – Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman signed open-ended contracts. They agreed to work on this project until Stanley Kubrick released them from it, however long that turned out to be.

Another legend in the erotic genre is the film ‘ Eyes Wide Shut ‘ directed by Stanley Kubrick. It recounts the story of Bill (Tom Cruise) and Alice (Nicole Kidman), a couple who are given the chance to infidelity all through the whole film. Bill gets to know from his lady that she once fantasized about leaving him and their little daughter for a maritime official in Cape Cod, twistings into an evening of enthusiasm at a secret blowout party that ends up being more hazardous than he at any point imagined.

365 Days

Main Cast – Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka

Director – Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes

Genre – Polish erotic romantic drama

box office collection – $9.5 million

awards – Worst Screenplay

IMDB rating – 3.3/10

where to watch – Netflix

Interesting Facts – Asked what was the most difficult scene to shoot in the movie, Michele Morrone said, “It was the blow-job scene. It was really difficult for me because I got on set and I met this girl – Hi, nice to meet you. And after 2 minutes that I met her, she starts blowing me. I had a fake strap-on penis, and she was blowing that. It was awkward but it was funny because she was blowing the fake dick. I could’t just act the part because as soon as she was starting, I could hear people around me giggling. And I was like – What the f***, just be serious.”

This 2020 Polish film dependent on the primary novel in a trilogy by Blanka Lipinska created a commotion for its controversial subjects, which some also said glamorized assault. The story follows a young lady named Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) who is captured and kidnapped by a Sicilian mobster (the drop-dead perfect Michele Marrone), who gives her 365 days to fall in love with him. What comes after are the intense sex scenes, shower make-outs, and some sensual bondage.

9 ½ weeks

Main Cast – Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke

Director – Adrian Lyne

Genre – American erotic romantic drama film

box office collection – $100 million

awards – The film was nominated for three categories at the 1986 Golden Raspberry Awards – Worst Actress, Worst Original Song, and Worst Screenplay.

IMDB rating – 6.0 / 10

where to watch – Prime Video

Interesting Facts – Body doubles were used for Elizabeth (Kim Basinger) throughout the movie.

Two unknown people in a big city, John (Mickey Rourke) and Elizabeth (Kim Basinger), become engaged in another relationship. It starts as a romance, however, turns out to be amazingly sexual, as John pushes for really trying and unusual situations remembering striptease and subjugation for Elizabeth. Some of this resembles the ’80s adaptation of Fifty Shades of Gray, and some may say it’s significantly hotter, with more certifiable chemistry between its leads.

The Piano Teacher

Main Cast – Isabelle Huppert And Benoît Magimel

Director – Michael Haneke

Genre – French-language psychological drama

box office collection – $9.8 million

awards – At the 2001 Cannes Film Festival it won the Grand Prix; the two leads, Huppert and Magimel, won Best Actress and Best Actor.

imdb rating – 7.5/10

where to watch – Prime Video, Netflix, And MUBI (7 Days Free)

Interesting Facts – Isabelle Huppert really played the piano in the film. She had studied piano for 12 years. As preparation for her role as a piano teacher, she resumed practicing a year before the film was started.

Trapped in an endless cycle of average quality, piano teaching career Erika falls head over heels in an illusion of a love affair with her 17-year-old understudy. The sentiment heightens between the two and sexual dreams that Erika has just longed for are enticing.

The Boy Next Door

Main Cast – Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Guzman, and Ian Nelson,

Director – Rob Cohen

Genre – American erotic psychological thriller

box office collection – $52.4 million

awards – Most Frightened Performance And Premio Juventud for Favorite Flick – Movies

imdb rating – 4.7/10

where to watch – Netflix

Interesting Facts – Jennifer Lopez provided clothes from her own wardrobe for her character, Claire, as a means of keeping the budget down.

Get me some ice because this film is so fire. Claire (Jennifer Lopez) gets into a steamy affair with the Boy Next door Noah (Ryan Guzman), so hot. One passionate night leads to an intense thriller for the housewife. Lopez plays that sudden, wicked arousal pretty perfectly, acting the responsible adult for the most part, but sneaking furtive gazes when she can.

28 Hotel rooms

Main Cast – Chris Messina and Marin Ireland.

Director – Matt Ross

Genre – American Romance Drama Film

box office collection – $18,869

awards – NA

imdb rating – 5.8/10

where to watch – Netflix

Interesting Facts – The ‘Room 1507’ segment was shot over a period of 48 hours with a single video camera sped up in fast speed involving both stars, Chris Messina and Marin Ireland, actually performing in terms of sleeping, eating, phone chatter, changing clothes, showering and simulated lovemaking.

A casual hookup ends up being a much more thing. The film happens throughout a couple of years, following the issue between Chris Messina’s character and Marin Ireland‘s character as the two meet in several hotel rooms and have nights of passion.

