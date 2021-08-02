7 Sexiest Movies That Broke The Erotic Internet

Netflix can make or break the internet at the same time, then the question is, what the hell are they doing making controversial movies in the first place? It seems that erotica has a separate place in people’s minds. We have taken a look at some of these controversial/erotic films on the streaming service, which might make you pass a message to Netflix HQ. You are about to witness our 7 Netflix movies that were too controversial for you to watch and are Sexiest Movies on Netflix.

1 /7

Fifty Shades of Grey

Main Cast – Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan

Director – Sam Taylor-Johnson

Genre – American erotic romantic drama film

Box-Office Collection – $569.7 million

IMDB Rating – 4.1 / 10

Where To Watch – Apple TV, YouTube, Amazon, Google Play and Netflix

Released in 2015, Fifty Shades of Grey is a romantic drama movie based on the internationally best-selling novel by E. L. James. The movie is about Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan). Anastasia is a college student who falls in love with the young entrepreneur, Christian Grey after being asked to interview him for her campus magazine.

DO YOU KNOW? Dakota Johnson took a flogger and several pairs of underwear from the film set. She took the underwear claiming they were too comfortable to leave behind.

2 /7

American Pie

Main Cast – Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Tara Reid, Mena Suvari, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Seann William Scott, and Eugene Levy.

Director – Paul Weitz

Genre – American sex comedy

Box-Office Collection – $235.5 million

IMDB Rating – 7.0 / 10

Where To Watch – Apple iTunes, Google Play Movies, And YouTube

This one of the most popular movies among young adults around the world. It has sold over 40 million copies so far and it is still considered one of the most successful R-rated comedies ever made.

DO YOU KNOW? The “pale ale” Stifler drinks is actually beer with egg whites in it.

3 /7

American Pie 2

Main Cast – Jason Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth, Alyson Hannigan, Chris Klein, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Tara Reid, Seann William Scott, Mena Suvari, Eddie Kaye Thomas, and Eugene Levy.

Director – James B. Roger

Genre – American sex comedy film

Box-Office Collection – $287.6 million

IMDB Rating – 6.4 / 10

Where To Watch – Netflix

Related: Hottest Kisses That Will Drive You Mad,Craaazzzy And Wild

The second part was released about 3 years after its predecessor and it is one of those rare sequels that managed to become better than its original movie as well as earn more money in box office revenue worldwide.

DO YOU KNOW? Fearing typecasting, Shannon Elizabeth declined to perform a nude scene for this sequel.

4 /7

The Girl Next Door (2004)

Main Cast – Emile Hirsch, Elisha Cuthbert, Timothy Olyphant, James Remar, Chris Marquette, and Paul Dano.

Director – Luke Greenfield

Genre – American romantic comedy film

Box-Office Collection – $30.4 million

IMDB Rating – 6.7 / 10

Where To Watch – Netflix

The Girl Next Door is a comedy that tells the story of an attractive college-aged girl, played by Elisha Cuthbert, who becomes the object of affection for two men, played by Johnathon Schaech and Emile Hirsch. It has some real hot

DO YOU KNOW? As Emile Hirsch was a minor during production, all of his nude scenes were performed by a stunt double. For the lap dance scene, several pillows were placed between him and the dancer.

5 /7

Sex and Lucia (2001)

Main Cast – Paz Vega And Tristán Ulloa

Director – Julio Medem

Genre – Spanish drama film

Box-Office Collection – $7.6 million

IMDB rating – 7.1 / 10

Where To Watch – Prime Video

A film that portrays the life of a Las Vegas showgirl and her rise to stardom. Writer-director Julio Medem created this story about past and present, sex and love, clarity, and confusion between Lucia (Paz Vega), her boyfriend Lorenzo (Tristan Ulloa), and the events – many sexual or sex-related – that define their relationship.

DO YOU KNOW? The movie is divided in two chapters: “Lucía” and “El Sexo” which gives its title to the movie.

6 /7

Basic Instinct 2 (2006)

Main Cast – Sharon Stone And David Morrissey

Director – Michael Caton-Jones

Genre – erotic thriller film

Box-Office Collection – $38.6 million

IMDB Rating – 4.3 / 10

Where To Watch – Prime Video

It is a sequel to Basic Instinct starring Sharon Stone in her iconic role as Catherine Tramell. The film opens with Catherine being convicted for murder and sentenced to life in prison. Her testimony reveals how she manipulated everyone around her until she is found not guilty for lack of evidence. What remains unique, appealing and even empowering is the way in which Stone’s Tramell unapologetically indulges her own sexuality, objectifies her male partner, and exerts control both in and out of the bedroom.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bvcsNC9EYVU

DO YOU KNOW? Before agreeing to perform the full-frontal nude scene, Sharon Stone invited a friend over to watch the original Basic Instinct (1992). During the film, Stone, by her own admission, stripped down totally naked and asked her friend if she could “still pull it off.”

7 /7

Secretary (2002)

Main Cast – Maggie Gyllenhaal, And James Spader

Director – Steven Shainberg

Genre – American erotic black comedy romantic drama

Box-office Collection – $9.3 million

IMDB Rating – 7.0 / 10

Where To Watch – Prime Video

It highlights the idea that “normal” between two consenting adults can be wildly different as it is functional, nurturing – while also offering a little kinkiness to keep things unpredictable.

The films on this list utilize the plot device of sex and eroticism to propel their narratives to greater heights, the films may be flawed with most earning polarizing reviews, but nevertheless, the filmmakers behind these works dare. They dare to tread the thin line between art and porn. They dare to saunter between the two polarizing ends. They dare to channel what some might deem obscenity and vulgarity into raw, visceral, emotion. This is going to be very intense. Brace yourselves.

DO YOU KNOW? Two posters were made for this film, one showing leads James Spader and Maggie Gyllenhaal and the other showing a model from behind bending over. Gyllenhaal admitted that the model was not her but, coincidentally enough, it was someone who was dating her ex-boyfriend.

Which ones are your favourite sexiest movies on Netflix? Let us know