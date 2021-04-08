7 Celebrity Cameos In The Upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder

For Thor: Love and Thunder, director Taika Waititi is including famous names in cameo roles

As Marvel Studios continues to make progress on its movie projects, one project with particularly interesting news is the next instalment in the Thor Franchise. Director Taika Waititi returns to the set of Thor 4 and it looks like he intends to surpass his accolades for Thor: Ragnarok. Currently shooting in Australia, leaked set photos and rumours have suggested Waititi is recruiting a star-packed cast for Thor 4: Love and Thunder.

The next instalment for the God of Thunder is set to feature a new (female) Thor, while Chris Hemsworth will revert to bearing Odinson. Marvel will most likely be adopting Mighty Thor comic book storyline where Doctor Jane Foster becomes worthy and assumes the mantle of Thor.

Although most of the movie’s plot is still unknown, leaked set photos from the production set in Australia suggest that this might just be the most star-studded MCU film. Several stars have been spotted in and around the production area, but let’s run through some confirmed sightings.

1 /7

Matt Damon as Loki

Matt Damon is confirmed to be returning in Thor 4: Love and Thunder. After his brief spell in Thor: Ragnarok, it seems Waititi has more plans for him. Damon appeared in a cameo in Ragnarok, where he played an Asgardian actor, depicting the god of mischief, Loki.

2 /7

Luke Hemsworth as Thor

Luke Hemsworth is also set to return in Thor 4: Love and Thunder. Luke, who is the real-life brother of the actual Thor (Chris Hemsworth) also played a cameo in 2017’s Ragnarok, where he acted as a stage Thor. He is expected to reprise his role in Waititi’s mad house.

Melissa McCarthy como Fake Hela no set de Thor: Love and Thunder



(via https://t.co/NkY9UuGyAf) pic.twitter.com/q3mxVBADR0 — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) March 2, 2021

3 /7

Melissa McCarthy as Hela

Recently, it was also announced that hilarious comedienne, Melissa McCarthy has also been cast in another cameo role for Thor: Love and Thunder. A few weeks ago, social media went into a frenzy when the Ghostbusters star revealed that she and her spouse had submitted audition tapes for the movie. It was later confirmed that she would in fact be playing an Asgardian actress, imitating Cate Blanchett’s Hela.

Related: Doctor Strange 2 Cast More Villains Than Heroes

4 /7

Sam Neill as Odin

There have been rumours that Sam Neill is also returning for another cameo stint. Neill played an on-stage Asgardian actor, acting as Odin. Several leaked photos reported that Neill had been spotted on set draped in a costume resembling the one he wore in Ragnarok.

Watch: FIRST LOOK Thor Love and Thunder Leaked Set Photos! Starlord

5 /7

Grand Master Returns

Several other actors exciting actors are set to reprise their role in Thor’s fourth movie instalment. Idris Elba returns as Heimdall, while Jeff Goldblum has recently been spotted hanging out in Australia with Waititi. This led to rumours that he will be returning as The Grandmaster, which makes sense considering his fate was left in limbo after the revolution on his planet, Sakaar.

7 /7

Russell Crowe in a Mystery Role

Russell Crowe joins the latest star rumoured to be on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. Although it hasn’t been confirmed if his appearance would be anything more than a cameo, he definitely brings a touch of finesse to any role he plays.

Russell Crowe is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe! The Gladiator and Man of Steel actor is currently set to have a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder. https://t.co/f5ANEiuUZt pic.twitter.com/LCTs727D5a — IGN (@IGN) March 29, 2021

Special Mention: Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher

Not a cameo but the mighty villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, Christian Bale is set to make his MCU debut. Bale has been confirmed as the main villain Gorr the God Butcher during Disney’s Investor’s Day by Marvel Head Kevin Feige.

Hemsworth is set to take on a new name and path in the movie, while others returning include Tessa Thompson and Valkyrie as well as members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Knowing how Waititi likes to make his movies, we can expect Thor: Love and Thunder to be an insane mixture of fun, action, cameo and thrill.