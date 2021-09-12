7 Actresses Who Declined Motherhood

Age is often considered a time bomb, with every tick there is a checklist everybody expects you to check. Of the many daunting stigmas, motherhood repeatedly has been reflected synonymous with absolute womanhood. Many a time these pre-determined standards mold your individuality to nothingness. But in this projected irrationality, some women thrashed these notions and schooled the society that parenthood is not the ultimate chase of their life. Here is the rundown of actresses who declined motherhood on all the bold and plausible grounds.

Winona Ryder

The Stranger Things actress opened about her decision of not being a mother at the age of 42 to Telegraph back in 2014, she said that she gets all the “amazing doses” from her nieces and nephew. And it took her a long time to come to an understanding of not heeding the societal opinion on personal subjects.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron is one of the most vocal actresses on this subject. She mentions she was never drawn to motherhood and that she has done enough to care less about these issues. In her cover story for Esquire, she says,

“It’s so much more work to have children. To have lives besides your own that you are responsible for—I didn’t take that on. That did make things easier for me.” She added, “A baby—that’s all day, every day for 18 years. Not having a baby might really make things easier, but that doesn’t make it an easy decision.”

Jennifer Aniston

Jen Aniston has frequently clamoured the societal standards for women and her unwillingness to fit into them. She believes birthing and mothering a child is not the only aspect of parenthood. And it is not fair to put such pressure on people. She says,

“I don’t have this sort of checklist of things that have to be done and if they’re not checked then I’ve failed some part of my feminism or my being a woman or my worth or my value as a woman”

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah shared her thoughts about motherhood with The Hollywood Reporter, she feels they would hate her. In her interview, she told, that they would end up on an equivalent interview like Oprah Winfrey and talk about her. She believes something in her life would have to suffer and it would be her children.

Kim Cattrall

Kim openly shared her thoughts about not being a biological mother in the March issue of O, The Oprah Magazine. She says that the Sex and the City shooting schedule messed her fertility as she spent almost 19 hours a day on the series. She also mentions that during her childhood she had fantasies of having a hundred dogs and children but most of this was the manifestation of outside pressure which she was never ready for.

Miley Cyrus

Miley has an unparalleled reason for not embracing motherhood. She cites environmental mayhem for not wanting to birth. In 2019, she said,

“We’re getting handed a piece-of-sh*t planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child,”

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi

In 2014, People magazine asked Ellen and Portia about their parenthood status after five years of marriage. She addressed it saying,

“We’d probably be great parents. But it’s a human being and unless you think you have excellent skills and have a drive or yearning in you to do that, the amount of work that that is and responsibility—I wouldn’t want to screw them up! We love our animals,”

Quite rightly, these actresses head-on took the pre-conceived nuances ushered to woman by society. And flawlessly established motherhood should come by choice and not by external pressure. After all, this is what feminism is about. The idea of liberation and choice for their own decisions.

Lastly; No Uterus, No Opinion.