6 Murder Mysteries To Watch If You’re A Fan Of Knives Out

If you liked Knives Out, watching these should be a no-brainer

Genres like Murder-mystery, Mystery-thriller have always been a source of a visual treat for the audiences. If narrated rightly, these captivating movies pledge an edge-of-the-seat experience. However, not all triumph at keeping us hooked till the end and winds up being almost predictable. As we live in an era of digital content, this should not come as a surprise that we are floating in an ocean brimming with content. But quality content is scarce. So, to make it easier, here is a run-through of my personal favourite that you can tune in to at any time.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Mikael Blomkvist, a journalist, is tasked with solving a murder case of a woman that took place forty years ago. He hires a computer hacker, Lisbeth Salander, to accompany her on this venture. As the movie unfolds, the duo discovers unexpected disturbing revelations that change the lives of many. The movie cast Daniel Craig and Looney Mara in lead roles and is a classic David Fincher tale.

Genre– Murder-Mystery

IMDb– 7.8/10

Where to Watch – YouTube, Google Play Tv, and Movies

Gone Girl (2014)

Another Fincher classic, the movie revolves around a wedded couple Nick Dunne and Amy Dunne. Wherein the wife played by Rosamund Pike has been mysteriously disappeared. Owing to the negative demeanour of Nick, played by Ben Affleck, the police identify a strong alibi for him being the primary suspect. But as the film will unwind, you will find yourself holding your breath. Because the story is not what you thought will be.

IMDb– 8.1/10

Where to Watch – Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play Tv and Movies

Zodiac (2007)

It is not a regular whodunit tale. Rather than a qualified detective, a cartoonist by profession ventures into finding the killer on loose. Robert Graysmith, an obsessive thinker, employs his puzzle-solving abilities to do the needful. David Fincher brilliantly casts Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr, Mark Ruffalo, and Chloë Sevigny for this murder mystery drama.

IMDb – 7.7/10

Where to Watch – Netflix

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes is the fulcrum of the whole murder-mystery saga. The 2009 film starring Robert Downey Jr as Detective Sherlock and Jude Law as Dr Watson, convicts Blackwood, a serial killer to his grave. But worst makes its way when he rises from his death and again attempts to execute his old plans. This intermittingly diverting tale then goes to length to show how the pair pursue a dead man. A period piece from famous director Guy Ritchie, he further made a sequel as well titled Sherlock Holmes: A game of shadow. However, he isn’t returning for a third time.

Furthermore, BBC has a modern update on the tale of the legendary detective, titled Sherlock (starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman). All of them are equally good.

IMDb- 7.5/10

Where to Watch – Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Google Play Tv, and Movies

Searching (2018)

This mystery movie ditches the archaic methods of finding a missing person. Instead, it resorts to applying contemporary digital tools like Facebook, YouTube, etc to get the job done. David Kim files a complaint to the police about her missing daughter Margot. A lot of dark truths of Margot make their way to his father that otherwise were left concealed. A week pass by with no message from her. Is she alive or dead? Indian-American filmmaker Aneesh Chaganty’s directorial debut raved at Sundance Film Festival. The movie casts John Cho, Debra Messing, Sara Sohn among others.

IMDb– 7.6/10

Where to Watch – YouTube

Bad Times at El Royale

Seven unrelated strangers who carry a fishy past that they need to bury spends a night at a deserted hotel named El Royale. Slowly the movie unravels the dirty secrets of each to one other, but till then it is too late, as something unexpected drops by the hotel. With time running against them, how will they escape to save their life? Director Drew Goddard casts Dakota Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Bridges and more for this period piece.

IMDb– 7.1/10

Where to Watch – Disney+ Hotstar

That’s it for the list of Murder Mystery Thriller. Tune in now to watch what happens to each one of them and how they go against the odd to fulfill their duty of locating the criminal.