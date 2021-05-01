6 Movies You Need To Watch Before Loki On Disney+

To better understand what’s going to go down in Disney+’s Loki, here’s everything you need

MCU’s God of Mischief, Loki is unarguably our favourite villain/ anti-hero. After a decade long arc of a character, how do you reboot it in such a way that the audience still loves him? Well, Marvel has the answer somewhere hidden in the Loki series debuting on Disney+ in June. After a successful run of WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki is set to introduce us to the idea of multiple timelines. It can be complicated for someone to watch the series right away without having some background. So, we compiled the list of 6 movies that one must watch before Loki debuts.

Thor (2011)

The path of becoming the God of Mischief for Loki began when Tom Hiddleston made his debut in Thor 2011. Loki was the main antagonist of the movie and took on everyone who stood between him and his goal of being the King of Asgard.

Loki instigated his brother, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), to attack the Frost Giants and got him banished from Asgard. Then after his adoptive father, Odin got in for a long sleep, he took over the throne of Asgard. The first act he pursued after declaring himself the King was to make sure that Thor never returned.

He is so adamant about taking the throne that he betrayed his biological father, Laufey, King of Frost Giants. And then tries to destroy Jotunheim with the Bifrost to prove himself worthy of the throne. After his plan failed and Loki was sent into the vacuum of space.

In the post-credit scene of the movie, he possesses Eric Selvig’s mind while talking to Nick Fury about the Tesseract. But sadly, that plot didn’t reach anywhere.

The Avengers (2012)

Loki continues to live by his will of ruling; this time, he wanted to rule and control Earth. Hence, he emerged as the big bad of MCU Phase 1. He came into an alliance with the Avengers’ most powerful villain, Thanos. As a result of the coalition, he got an army of Chitauri to conquer the planet and possess the Tesseract.

Loki, after gaining the Tesseract from the S.H.I.E.L.D. used it to open the wormhole into New York City. Immediately after the invasion, the entire NYC was on fire when the Avengers came to rescue. This was the first time when the idea of a superhero team came to life.

After dismantling the Chitauri, Thor escorts Loki to Asgard along with the Tesseract. And Nick Fury promises that the team will reunite whenever the world possesses any threat. And this is our perfect timeline or call it MCU’s main timeline. More on it later.

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Though this movie is the weakest of Marvel entries, it has some of the most significant Loki moments. In the film, Thor brings Jane to Asgard, and they find out she has become a host to the Aether aka Reality stone. Being a host to Aether, she was in grave danger of being taken by Malkeith, the Dark Elf.

The movie plot brings the two brothers together to fight Malekith after their mother, Frigga, is killed by the Dark Elves. In an attempt to defeat them, Loki sacrifices his life and dies in Thor’s arms.

After emerging victorious and returning with the Aether to Asgard, Thor told Odin about Loki’s bravery and sacrifice. But, the real twist comes when Thor leaves, and Odin transforms into Loki. He had faked his death just to get back the throne.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Loki continues to impersonate Odin and enjoys being a king before Thor returns to Asgard. After coming back to Asgard and identifying deception, he forces Loki to reveal his identity.

The plot welcomes Thor’s sister, Hela, the Goddess of Death, who is released from hell once Odin dies. As soon as it happens, Hela emerges at the spot and asks the brothers to kneel. On refusal, she attacks them with blades and spears from thin air. And, when Thor throws his Mjolnir towards her, she catches it in mid-air and shatters it. Then when Loki calls for the Bifrost to escape, Hela throws the two brothers to fly in space and steps into Asgard.

Thor and Loki fight different battles to get back to Asgard and fight their sister. Once reaching Asgard and realizing Hela’s strength, they summoned Surtur, Lord of Muspelheim, to defeat and kill Hela. The movie ends on the note of Asgard going to ruins, Hela being beaten, and Loki stealing the Tesseract once again.

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The Avengers put their utmost strength in stopping Thanos from conquering the five Infinity stones, as after he gets all five of them, he will wipe 50 percent of the universe’s population. Loki is seen in the movie’s opening scenes where he unwillingly hands over the Tesseract to Thanos.

This time Loki is on the right side of the fight and faces Thanos. Being the God of mischief, he plays his last act to kill Thanos stealthily, which eventually fails, and Thanos snaps Loki’s neck. Now, this is the movie where Loki dies for real.

The movie ended with Thanos completing his gauntlet and snapping his fingers. The Avengers lost the battle for the first time, and fifty percent of the population disappeared. Though the Avengers had failed, the ray of hope was still there with all the Avengers who did not disappear.

6. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Avengers Endgame portrays the final shot of the remaining Avengers to undo Thano’s snap. The plan they figured needed them to go back in time at the Battle of Newyork when the Chitauri army invaded the planet.

Nobody would have expected Loki to appear since he was dead in the Infinity War, but going back in time brought the 2012 Loki back on the screen. The God of mischief is again seen playing his tricks and escaping with the Tesseract.

And, this is what paves the path for the upcoming Loki T.V. series. In the forthcoming T.V. series, he is captured by the Time Variance Authority (T.V.A.) and will work with them to fix the disturbed timelines. Loki will premiere on 11th June 2021 on Disney+.