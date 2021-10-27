5 Iconic Characters That Can Show Up In Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

James Gunn will bring the Santa Claus on Christmas eve of 2022 in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

James Gunn has hyped his upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special more than ever by announcing the introduction of the greatest MCU character ever. The already excited fans have lost their calm and have set sails to speculate who that character could be.

Since the movie is releasing almost six months before the release of James Gunn’s last movie in the franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it can be believed that the character would be someone who leaves an everlasting impact.

The new character who would come from the Marvel comics to the Cinematic Universe would probably not only bridge the gap between the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, but become part of the rapidly expanding Marvel multiverse.

'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' first draft script is finished, per @JamesGunn 📝 pic.twitter.com/GjQNK5zh1r — Fandom (@getFANDOM) April 22, 2021

Some of the characters that could appear as the “Greatest MCU character of all time” in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are:

ADAM WARLOCK

Adam Warlock is the first name that comes to the mind of any Marvel fanatic to join the Galaxy of the Guardians in Vol. 3. The post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 shows a golden birthing pod and a faint heartbeat is heard, followed by Ayesha says, “I think I shall call him Adam.”

Video Credits: New Rockstars

Here, she probably refers to Adam Warlock, who is also referred to as HIM in the comics and is a genetically perfect super-powerful being. His presence was teased in Vol. 2, so maybe it’s about time that the character is finally introduced and his superior powers come forth.

NOVA

Nova a.k.a Richard Rider has got all the reasons to be a part of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as he has been a part of the cosmic Marvel world since the beginning. Richard Rider became Nova when he was 17 years old and collapsed in high school after being bullied.

Is Nova In James Gunn's The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special? https://t.co/F09pGkxsXT — GeekosityMag (@GeekosityMag) October 5, 2021

But, probably Nova is one of the prominent Marvel heroes, so the character would appear in a standalone movie or TV series. The Holiday Special may serve as an introduction to Nova so he can finally appear in Phase 5.

SANTA CLAUS

Maybe James Gunn doesn’t want to bring somebody big like Adam Warlock and Nova, then the first choice would be to bring in Santa Claus. According to the X-Men comics, Santa Claus is the most powerful mutant which makes him equivalent to Magneto and Jean Grey.

Santa Claus not only is an Omega-Level Mutant but also resonates with the timing of the film release, there is no Christmas without Santa Claus. Maybe we get to see Santa Claus with his reindeers being a part of The Holiday Special.

Will the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special include Santa Claus? He is Marvel's most powerful mutant after all…https://t.co/EktM43sE4y pic.twitter.com/9fsi8U9jqz — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) December 13, 2020

BLACKJACK O’HARE

Blackjack O’Hare could be James Gunn’s choice if he wants to bring a sarcastic character like Rocket in the movie. The character could be referred to as one of the most unintelligent characters in the MCU and maybe that’s why he makes his cameo alongside Rocket.

Hello, @JamesGunn!



Could you make BlackJack O'Hare one of the villains in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3? I would be very happy if he was in the movie🤠! pic.twitter.com/LdxkyUMyUH — Sr milagre🤩 #Ms.Marvel (@OTalDoJoo4) August 11, 2021

Like Rocket exists as a result of an experiment, Blackjack O’Hare may also exist as a result of something similar. If the thought is even weirder, then maybe Rocket and Blackjack know each other or are rivals.

PIP THE TROLL

Pip The Troll is one of the weirdest Marvel characters ever. Being weird is the reason he might appear in a James Gunn movie, as Gunn and MCU are always up to experimenting with weird stuff, like Ego the Living Planet or Howard the Duck.

Pip The Troll was Adam Warlock’s sidekick and his companion during the 1980s and 1990s. Though his chances of appearing are the least, maybe to elevate the humour side of the movie James Gunn brings him in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

The first entry in the Guardians franchise ends with Peter tricking Yondu by giving him a capsule containing a troll doll, rather than actually handing him the Orb.



The doll can be seen earlier in the movie, but could this actually be a subtle nod to Pip the Troll? @JamesGunn pic.twitter.com/LF3pOIlWnx — Daily Guardians of the Galaxy (@BunchaJackasses) April 20, 2021

From all the rumours and speculations, it seems the MCU character that the movie brings will resonate with Christmas eve. James Gunn would try to give the MCU fanatics the Christmas present they deserve.

The announcement has recently come from James Gunn and the game of speculation has just begun. The speculations will keep on coming until some finalization comes from the production or the movie finally releases in December 2022.