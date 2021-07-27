5 OTT Erotica That Are Too Hot To Handle

For movie lovers, chances are you’ve been in this position before: Looking for a good movie with actors and a sense of erotica. There’s no shame in watching steamy romance films that involve a balance of good storyline, and hotness.

1 /5

9 1/2 weeks

Main Cast – Kim Basinger and Mickey Rourke

Director – Adrian Lyne

Genre – American erotic romantic drama film

box office collection – $100 million

awards – The film was nominated for three categories at the 1986 Golden Raspberry Awards – Worst Actress, Worst Original Song, and Worst Screenplay.

IMDB rating – 6.0 / 10

where to watch – Prime Video

Interesting Facts – Body doubles were used for Elizabeth (Kim Basinger) throughout the movie.

This 2005 film is in French and English. It tells the story of a couple who have been dating for a long time and are waiting to have sex until they reach the golden amount of 9 1/2 weeks. This number is significant because it is said to symbolize how long and faithful a relationship will last. This film was also nominated for the Best Foreign Film in French.

2 /5

The Duke of Burgundy

Main Cast – Sidse Babett Knudsen And Chiara D’Anna

Director – Peter Strickland

Genre – British erotic drama

box office collection – $175,668

awards – Strickland received The Wouter Barendrecht Pioneering Vision Award at the Hamptons International Film Festival for his work in the film, And The film also won the Grand Jury Prize at the 23rd Philadelphia Film Festival.

IMDB rating – 6.5 / 10

where to watch – Amazon Prime.

Interesting Facts – There are no men in the film at all.

Imagine this, a film that revolves entirely around BDSM, set in a timeless, Victorian-esque setting of sophistication, that features almost no nudity.

Welcome to Peter Strickland’s The Duke of Burgundy. A narrative that challenges the dynamics of a relationship, however, skewed they may outwardly seem. A relationship that’s challenged by relatable notions of the age difference, of sexual drive. Strickland frames this seemingly universal portrait of love in the least universal way possible – by introducing strong elements of homosexual bondage.

3 /5

The Notebook

Main Cast – Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

Director – Nick Cassavetes

Genre – American romantic drama

box office collection – $117.8 million

awards – 2005- MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss, Choice Movie Drama, Choice Date Movie, Choice Movie Actor – Drama – Ryan Gosling, Choice Movie Actress – Drama – Rachel McAdams, Choice Movie Breakout Performance – Male – Ryan Gosling, Choice Movie Chemistry – Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling, Choice Movie Liplock, and Choice Movie Love Scene.

IMDB rating – 7.8 / 10

where to watch – Apple iTunes, Netflix, HBO Max, FandangoNOW, Google Play, Redbox, And YouTube.

Interesting Facts – Ryan Gosling prepared for his role by living in Charleston, South Carolina before filming began. For two months, he rowed the Ashley River every morning and built furniture during the day.

The first thing you’ll see is plenty of steamy scenes of Ryan Gosling‘s and Rachel McAdams’ love scene. But, really, it’s about the cinematography and the overall ambience of the movie. Yes, the scenes are erotic and beautiful, but it’s also about the starkness of the black and white shots and the starkness of Gosling’s character, Keith, who has a child with a co-worker. Love is absolutely gorgeous, it won every award under the sun and it earned Gosling and McAdams the Best Kiss Oscar of 2009. It was directed by Ang Lee, so it’s not surprising that the movie is hot.

4 /5

Requiem for a Dream

Main Cast – Ellen Burstyn, Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, And Marlon Wayans.

Director – Darren Aronofsky

Genre – American psychological drama film

box office collection – $7.4 million

awards – Burstyn was nominated for the 2000 Academy Award for Best Actress, Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, The film won the AFI Award for Movie of the Year in 2001, In 2007, Requiem for a Dream was listed on the ballot for the American Film Institute’s list of AFI’s 100 Years…100 Movies (10th Anniversary Edition), In a 2016 international critics’ poll conducted by the BBC, Requiem for a Dream was tied with Toni Erdmann (2016) and Carlos (2010) at 100th place in a list of the 100 greatest motion pictures since 2000, The film was listed as the 29th best-edited film of all time in a 2012 survey by members of the Motion Picture Editors Guild.

IMDB rating – 8.3 / 10

where to watch – Netflix

Interesting Facts – Director Darren Aronofsky asked Jared Leto and Marlon Wayans to avoid sex and sugar for a period of 30 days in order to better understand an overwhelming craving.

Requiem for a Dream is an amazing film from the 2000s. As any gay man or woman can tell you, one of the most meaningful and thrilling aspects of growing up is discovering all of the ways to feel attractive to the opposite sex. By contrast, the 2000 film Requiem for a Dream, directed by Darren Aronofsky and based on the first instalment of Thomas Pynchon’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, takes an unflinching look at drugs and addiction that is as much a tragedy as it is a war of attrition waged on the psyches of its two main characters, junkie Trysil “Tom” Quaife (played by Jared Leto) and recovering addict Beau Cross (played by Willem Dafoe).

5 /5

Shame (2011 film)

Main Cast – Michael Fassbender, And Carey Mulligan

Director – Steve McQueen

Genre – British psychological erotic drama

box office collection – $20.4 million

awards – British Independent Film Award for Best Actor

Volpi Cup for Best Actor, European Film Award for Best Cinematographer and European Film Award for Best Editor.

IMDB rating – 7.2 / 10

where to watch – Prime Video

Interesting Facts – Shot in 25 days.

Like sex, so goes the connection between Shame and sex. Shame is a gritty, black-and-white film about an honourably discharged veteran who falls in with a sex-abusing gang of men and uses their illicit profits to fund a new career. The movie is based on the book Shame: The Power of Contagious Lies, by British journalist David Lubars, and was directed by Steve McQueen, who also did 12 Years a Slave (2013) and Hunger (2008). HBO Love (2011 film) Based on the 2007 novel by Julianne Nicholson and Aaron Sorkin (I believe I’m more familiar with his works than many people), this movie is the opposite of abstinence-only sex ed. It presents a clear, honest, no-shame approach to sex and dating, and it’s as fun as watching The Love Boat on steroids. Starring Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan this is a must-watch in erotic genre.



