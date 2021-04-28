RestoreTheSnyderVerse: 3 Wildest DCEU Movies That Can Come True

Fans have been demanding to #RestoretheSnyderverse constantly since the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. As the ending of his four-hour cut set up so many interesting spin-offs. Let’s take a look at what those projects are.

Watch: BATMAN V SUPERMAN FIGHT

1 /3

Batman Vs Deathstroke

The most demanded project from the Snyderverse was definitely Ben Affleck’s Batman taking on Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke.

A plot very famous from the Arkham Knight games, Ben Affleck’s movie was supposed to be a battle of wits and strength against Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke. The movie would be about Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, taking revenge on Batman after he learns that an event caused by the Dark Knight escalates to the point of Wilson’s son getting killed in the process. He becomes Deathstroke and takes an oath to seek revenge for his son.

-YOU ONLY FAIL WHEN YOU STOP TRYING-#RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Wayne T. Carr (@WayneTCarr) April 25, 2021

Deathstroke then teams up with Jared Leto’s joker and destroys Bruce Wayne’s personal life bit by bit causing him to go insane. It is even believed that there was a draft in which Deathstroke kills Batman’s loyal butler Alfred in his thirst for vengeance. The movie would have featured an epic fight sequence which would culminate the ending.

2 /3

Justice League 2: The Knightmare

The second movie, a direct sequel to Zack Snyder’s Justice League would be set in an alternate future, where we would have been in this post-Superman, Anti-Life Equation world, where the team knew that the only way to fix the world was to run Flash back and warn Bruce to save Lois.

And so in that world, the movie was going to be about a ragtag group of Justice League members pulling off a crazy mission to steal a Mother Box from a destroyed cathedral in Gotham and get it back to the Batcave to use it to power the cosmic treadmill to jump Flash back in time. This is because Superman is controlled by the Anti Life Equation by Darkseid after his fiancée Lois Lane dies with his child since superman is deeply disturbed by her death.

3 /3

Justice League 3: The defenders of Earth vs Darkseid

The final movie would have been about the battle between Darkseid and the defenders of Earth. Zack Snyder also mentioned that his 5 movie arc was always about Superman and his journey so the last movie would be very Superman-focused.

Related: Joker And Deathstroke Conspire To Kill Alfred In The Greatest Batman Movie Never Made

The final chapter was going to be a large percentage of Superman to just bookend the whole thing. Because if Batman died, it would have very much fallen on Superman to be the de facto leader. By the way, at that point, Wonder Woman would have been made queen of the Themyscira and she would be leading the warriors of Themyscira into battle against Darkseid herself.

And Arthur would be leading the armies of Atlantians. Superman is going to be the head of the Justice League and the Armies of Men. And so Superman would have gone from this kind of berserker Superman to a benevolent Superman. It would feature the end of Superman’s journey Zack Snyder had always wanted.

Isn’t #RestoretheSnyderverse completely worth it!