17 Dragons Will Not Debut At Once In HBO’s House of Dragon

Game of Thrones was the dance of 3 dragons, House of Dragons will be a dance of 17 dragons.

Game of Thrones continues to be on the top of people’s watchlists and the GOT fans continue to recommend that show to anyone who hasn’t seen it yet. No doubt it is still one of the highest-rated and most talked about TV shows in history.

House of Dragons is happening

Now, when the prequel of the Game of Thrones, House of Dragons is happening it sure is one of the most awaited things. The show will be based on the time when the Targaryens had the Westeros to themselves, around 300 years before the Game of Thrones.

It will be based on the iconic period, The Dance of the Dragons and since it is about Targaryens it means that the dragons will be there. GOT had three dragons – Drogon, Viserion, and Rhaegal who all through the series were beside their mother, Daenerys.

The three dragons were enough for Daenerys Targaryen to conquer everything and for GOT fans to fall in love with dragons. Sadly, two of the three dragons died in the battle while the biggest and the cruellest of the three, Drogon was alive.

Not 3 but 17 dragons

Recently, the creator of Game of Thrones, George R.R Martin confirmed in the podcast, The Stuff Dreams are Made of Game of Thrones had 3 dragons, but House of Dragons will have 17 dragons. Now, when there are 17 dragons each dragon will have its colour, identity and personality. Martin Revealed

…of course I’m looking forward to the dragons! Obviously, I love the dragons. We had three of them in Game of Thrones but now we got like 17 of them.

Further adding, “and hopefully, they’ll each have their own personalities, they’ll be instantly recognizable when you see them, the colors and all of that, because the dragons do have personalities in the books, and it’ll be great to see that come alive.”

Like in the Game of Thrones, we were able to recognize each of the 3 dragons with their minute personality trait, each of the 17 dragons is believed to have their distinguishable personality trait. Since the show will be based on the Targaryen era, maybe there are trained dragon riders who have their own personality too, making the entire show even cooler.

All Dragons Won’t Debut At Once

The period, Dance of Dragons had 21 dragons, so 17 coming in the House of the Dragon show means two things: first, the show will be wilder than the GOT fans can expect and second, the wild dragons like Gray Ghost and Cannibal won’t just debut in the first season.

Not only George Martin is waiting for the fire breathing animals to set the screen on fire, but all the GOT fans are already on their toes to see the Dance of 17 Dragons in the House of Dragons. GOT fans already have a lot of expectations from the show and a prequel to the Game of Thrones would be no less than the Game of Thrones itself.

Though not much is known about the plot of House of Dragons as of now as we move towards the release of the show new things will start coming up. The show is set to release at the beginning of 2022.