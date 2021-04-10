12 Most Suicidal Faces In James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

The Suicide Squad has 12 faces that will take you to the maniacal rollercoaster and leave you awestruck.

The Suicide Squad trailer was a mighty and power-packed rollercoaster that went higher and higher from the beginning to the end. It is no surprise that it broke the all-time traffic viewing record in its first week, beating Mortal Kombat. The new DC movie trailer made it very obvious for its fans that they should get prepared for a thrilling ride, and the movie will take them higher than the 2016 Suicide Squad, especially James Gunn’s assembled cast.

I just got word #TheSuicideSquad redband trailer set a new record for most views of a redband trailer in a week, with over 150 million views worldwide. I'm incredibly grateful to all of you for making this happen! THANK YOU! 🤯🙏🤯 pic.twitter.com/3bRFBDcvOV — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 2, 2021

The Suicide Squad trailer not only took everyone with surprise because of its storyline but also because of its list of characters. James Gunn brings the sequel with some significant differences, the first and foremost being in the upcoming movie’s cast. The Suicide Squad will no more have Will Smith and Jared Leto, but then there are several additions in the cast. The Suicide Squad will have 17 characters from D.C. Comics that will make it even more suicidal.

Here’s a list of the 12 most dominating D.C. Characters in the upcoming Suicide Squad

Watch: The Suicide Squad Trailer

Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag

Colonel Rick Flag, a U.S. Special Operations Forces Specialist, will be reprising his role in The Suicide Squad. Amanda Waller recruited him to lead the new Suicide Squad. Rick has a diverse set of strengths that include tactic networking, expert combat, and knife expertise.

Hey @ATT @hbomax , Joel Kinnanmon was great as #RickFlag . He was well acted and the level of emotion he brought made me very sympathetic for his character. I'd love to see the original vision for his character in the best version of Suicide Squad. Please #ReleaseTheAyerCut . pic.twitter.com/uXRHGPBWGR — Adam #RestoreTheSnyderVerse (@Deathstroke_214) July 3, 2020

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Amanda Waller, the creator of Task Force X and the Suicide Squad, will be reprising her role as the Squad’s director. She is a solid political figure whose work is to find out people who have some special powers and make them work for the government. Amanda will assemble the Suicide Squad and implant a chip in each member’s neck so that they never go off duty.

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller Poster for #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/BOlVjalvBQ — What's On HBO Max (@WhatsOnHBOMax) March 26, 2021

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn JJoker’sex girlfriend is the most popular character who will be returning to this sequel. The supervillain will be returning to her character for the third time (Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey). Harley Quinn has no superpowers, but from the previous movies, we can say she is highly dominant with her expertise in combat and manipulative skills.

margot robbie as harley quinn is just ICONICpic.twitter.com/kvYzztuFKX — ke (@adorehems) April 7, 2021

Idris Elba as Bloodsport

Bloodsport, the gun-loving guy, will be seen for the first time in the Suicide Squad with some authoritative position in the Task Force X. In the trailer, Bloodsport and Ratcatcher 2 assure each other that the other one will survive. And, this is something that might make the movie twist, and either one of them dies.

Bloodsport is ready! Watch #TheSuicideSquad trailer online now pic.twitter.com/daj7XCnHXf — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 26, 2021

John Cena as Peacemaker

Christopher Smith, a.k.a Peace Maker, is believed to be the most entertaining part of The Suicide Squad cast. He is a diplomat who is so committed to peace that he will cross any lines to attain peace, even become a vigilante and kill dictators and warlords. Often referred to as the “dubbed the douchey Captain America.” He has so much love for peace because of his mental illness, resulting from the shame and guilt he has because his father was a Nazi death camp commandant.

The Peacemaker TV series starring John Cena is set for release on HBO Max in January 2022. https://t.co/rSQuybaq0h pic.twitter.com/kk8NcotfEQ — IGN (@IGN) February 11, 2021

Sylvester Stallone voicing King Shark

King Shark is the most talked-about character after The Suicide Squad trailer release. From the trailer, it is pretty evident that the shark-human hybrid will play a prominent and significant role in this new Squad. Above all, the character is being voiced by the widely famous Sylvester Stallone, making it even more captivating.

Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang

Captain Boomerang is the master of using his weapon, the boomerang. He has his own set of boomerangs that are explosive, electrified, bladed, and combustible. Captain is known for being the FFlash’senemy and is believed to return in the Flash sequel.

Jai Courtney has quietly been reinventing himself as a really cool character-type actor the last few years. His Captain Boomerang was one of the few things I thought really worked in SUICIDE SQUAD. And he's had great turns in BUFFALOED, THE EXCEPTION, & Aussie series STATELESS. pic.twitter.com/nOkxOFvCjF — Tony Tost (@tonytost) April 9, 2021

David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man

Polka Dot Man is a villain known to wear a costume with polka dots or holes that could be removed from his suit, and these dots would convert into some object. The object could be a deadly weapon, a flying saucer, or a teleportation device. He could be seen many times in the trailer, which could be a sign that he serves as a character of utmost importance in The Suicide Squad.

Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2

Ratcatcher 2, as the name suggests, is a character that can control rats. Ratcatcher 2 may be the daughter of Ratcatcher, Otis Flannegan who used to train rats to kill and torture people until Batman stopped him. From the trailer, it can be said that there might be something cooking between the Ratcatcher 2 and Bloodsport.

Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher II in the new trailer of The Suicide Squad pic.twitter.com/EtOvk0Gbj7 — best of dc girls (@girIsofdc) March 26, 2021

Michael Rooker as Savant

Savant started with the vigilante life when he decided to walk on BBatman’sfootsteps. But, when he realized he lacks empathy and cannot be the next Batman, he became a criminal. Savant is known to have chemical imbalances in his head, making him forget things and have memory lapses. It would be fun to see what aspect he brings to The Suicide Squad.

'The Suicide Squad's Michael Rooker wants a 'Savant' HBO Max series after 'Peacemaker' 🤣



'Everybody…get on the phone to James Gunn and say, 'Michael Rooker wants his own series, dammit! And he wants it now!''



(via @ComicBook_Movie | https://t.co/usrqpkjTma) pic.twitter.com/CBmr9F1Psn — Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 16, 2020

Peter Capaldi as The Thinker

The Thinker is another Flash villain known to possess superpowers like telekinesis, mind control, manipulation, telepathy, fear projection, and controlling electronic devices. At the beginning of his career, he was a failed lawyer who now appears to be the Task Force X brain.

Peter Capaldi as The Thinker in THE SUICIDE SQUAD. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/1AK34oIG1x — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 22, 2020

Sean Gunn as Weasel

Weasel from the first look seems like an insane character who can make the already crazy Squad crazier. The character is known to brutally murder people and is believed to possess several superhuman powers other than sharp claws and speed.

These were the most prominent characters of the Suicide Squad who got a poster of their own. Other than these, the remaining characters include Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, and Starro.

The 17 characters of the Suicide Squad, may cause a lot of confusion while watching the movie, but then one thing for sure is that every character will have a unique role to play, and it is going to stay etched in the hearts of the viewers.

pic.twitter.com/2M593Am4ZC — Ciné Binger 📽 (@CineBinger) April 2, 2021

That being said, if you didn’t watch Suicide Squad back in 2016, there’s nothing to worry about. The sequel that comes out in August 2021 will be a stand-alone sequel, and you can watch it without any confusion and with all enthusiasm.

So, buckle up and wait for The Suicide Squad’s cast to arrive on 4th August 2021.