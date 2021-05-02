10 Most Underrated Marvel Characters To Watch Out For In MCU Phase 4

Here, the most underrated Marvel characters that complete the MCU

It was not just core Avengers who saved the world when Thanos invaded; they just stole the limelight. Many other names made the survival of the planet possible, which made Avengers what they are. Remember the entire barrage of heroes when Cap in a decade for the first time whispers ‘Avengers… Assemble!’ Let’s have a look at 10 such faces that are relatively underrated but definitely have a lot of relevance to Avengers and the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe phase 4.

War Machine

Colonel James Rupert “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a War Machine, is Tony Stark’s best support and his best friend. He has armor as strong as the Iron Man except for some technological advancements and has far more bullets than the Iron Man suit.

War Machine has proven his worth a lot of times to the Avengers with his suit and his military training. If not for the Iron Man, Rhodey would have been in the limelight, and his importance would have been far more noteworthy.

this is a tl cleanse because the slander and underappreciation of rhodey i see constantly is disappointing. get yourself a best friend like colonel james rhodes. pic.twitter.com/gga8rjNan5 — bi-ronman ⎊ ۞ (@hopelessrdj) May 6, 2020

Pepper Potts

Virginia “Pepper” Potts, C.E.O. of Stark Industries, began as the personal secretary of Tony Stark. After she helped Tony in defeating Obadiah Stane, Tony made Potts his new business partner. Afterward, when he stepped down as the C.E.O., he made Pepper Potts the new C.E.O.

Pepper and Tony shared a romantic bond after the Iron Man defeated the Whiplash at the Stark Expo. Pepper was also seen in the Mark XLIX armor when the Thanos army invaded the planet. The character shows a lot of potential that could have been explored, and many more different turns could be given to the Marvel movies.

It's fine actually, mom never wears anything I buy her. pic.twitter.com/pZmB425tsn — tony stark once said (@tonystarkquotes) April 19, 2021

Happy Hogan

Happy Hogan, Head of Security of Stark Industries, was a personal guard and advisor to Iron Man. He is an expert in driving, shooting guns, and, most importantly, having Tony Stark’s back. Happy was almost killed while Iron Man was at war with Aldrich Killian, and this was what motivated Iron Man to defeat Mandarin, who he believed was the reason for Happy’s injuries.

After Iron Man’s death, Happy started taking his responsibility of mentoring Peter Parker, a.k.a Spiderman, more seriously. Happy Hogan took over the hearts of his fans after he explained to Peter that he could never be Iron Man. He said,

“You’re not Iron Man. You’re never gonna be Iron Man. Nobody could live up to Tony. Not even Tony. Tony was my best friend. And he was a mess. He second-guessed everything he did, he was all over the place. The one thing that he did that he didn’t second-guess was picking you. I don’t think Tony would have done what he did… if he didn’t know that you were gonna be here after he was gone.”

Eitri

Eitri, King of the Dwarves, was the one who created the Stormbreaker. Dwarves were the allies of Asgardians, and these dwarves were a race of skilled forgers and blacksmiths. They were the ones who made the Mjølnir after Thor’s father, Odin, asked them to.

Eitri was the one who eventually forged the Stormbreaker before the Battle of Wakanda. This is enough to state the importance of Eitri and how he made it possible for one of the strongest Avengers to stay in the war.

Thanos' double-edged sword in #AvengersEndgame was apparently made by Peter Dinklage's Eitri, according to co-director Joe Russo! https://t.co/yUtzw9Zk5R pic.twitter.com/ux5jMTqmEr — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) August 4, 2019

Peggy Carter

Peggy Carter, one of the founders of S.H.I.E.L.D. and an agent of the Strategic Scientific Reserve at the time of World War II. She was a part of the Project Rebirth, whose aim was to make an army of Super Soldiers. And, it was during this project, she became friends with one of those candidates, Steve Rogers.

In Avengers: Endgame, Peggy finally completed her past developments in the movies. She finally got to be with Steve Rogers, which doesn’t seem like the right way for her story to end.

Sharon Carter

Sharon Carter, the niece of the director Peggy Carter, became an agent of the S.H.I.E.L.D without revealing her identity. She lived next to Steve Rogers as a nurse on the orders of Nick Fury and had to blow her cover when Nick was attacked.

Now, Sharon is a part of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier T.V. series, in which she is seen assisting Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and Helmut Zemo in discovering the truth regarding the Flag Smashers.

Ladies and Gentlemen, the queen of marvel Sharon Carter pic.twitter.com/oDCIF7w2lQ — 𝗟𝗲𝘅||#𝗖𝗼𝗡𝗶𝗰||𝗘𝗩𝗖 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗖𝗬 (@lexiebrianne98) April 18, 2021

Maria Hill

Maria Hill, known as the Commander, was a former Deputy Director of the S.H.I.E.L.D. She played a significant role as a part of the assault team when Nick Fury faked his death. But ever since is counted among Marvel’s most underrated character.

Maria has been a constant character from the first Avenger film, but the character has hardly seen any progress. Though she is often appreciated for her intellect and capabilities, her backstory never came to light.

maria hill in avengers age of ultron pic.twitter.com/FdOszvRMmt — hourly marvel (@hourlymarvel) April 23, 2021

Mantis

Mantis, the queen of empaths in the Guardians of the Galaxy, can sense anyone’s feelings. She became a part of the Guardians after becoming familiar with Drax the Destroyer and helped in preventing Ego from capturing the Galaxy.

Mantis accompanied the team when they went to stop Thanos from collecting all the Infinity stones. There she did something that no other superhero can even dream of, that was to put Thanos to sleep, though her power and efforts went in vain.

mantis appreciation tweet bcoz marvel could have done a lot more with her character in the mcu pic.twitter.com/eYPjlxEbWB — nika (@goslngs) December 23, 2018

Heimdall

Marvel’s another underrated character, Heimdall, the guard of Asgard’s Bifrost Bridge, is a strong and powerful character who stays loyal to Asgard until he lives. He had the power of listening to anything that was happening in the Nine Realms.

Heimdall is committed to follow everything that Odin says, but to protect the Nine realms, he can go against anyone. He proved his bravery even more, when he hid Asgardian people from Hela and helped them leave Asgard before Ragnarok.

Heimdall was supposed to be one of the most powerful characters in the MCU, but the Thor movies kept undermining him by making him seemingly incompetent. We look at "The Heimdall Problem" #MCU – https://t.co/ubo1mW7fmC pic.twitter.com/BVXcsT6971 — Screen Rant (@screenrant) November 22, 2020

Yondu

Yondu, leader of the Ravagers, was an adoptive father of Peter Quill. He was betrayed by Quill when Quill took away the Orb for himself. Then he hunted Quill down, but instead of punishing him, he chose not to seek vengeance, which made his clan distrust him.

He maybe your father, but he wasn't your daddy. – Yondu Udanta pic.twitter.com/fVFNLzlu6P — FERNANDO GOROSTIETA (@GOROOSS) March 1, 2019

Yonda decided to help the Guardians to fight against Ego. And he not only stayed in their corner but when the time came, he gave up his spacesuit and his life to save Quill. He is popularly remembered for some sentimental lines with Quill. He said:

“When I picked you up as a kid, these boys wanted to eat you. They ain’t never tasted no Terran before. I saved your life!”

These were the 10 most underrated Marvel characters that should have had a comeback. More names could be added to the list like Shuri, Wasp, and Maria Rambeau. Their comeback would have amused the Marvel fans and paved a smoother path for the MCU to have an extended and versatile universe.