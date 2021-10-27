Five Possibilities for the Future of Online Gaming

Back when the internet was slowly becoming a household utility in the 90s and early 2000s, gaming was one of the first entertainment sectors to move online. Card and casino games were even some of the first video games adapted for consoles like Nintendo.

Unsurprisingly, casino games have become a worldwide multi-billion dollar industry since this time. The meteoric rise of online games like poker and internationally broadcasted tournaments like the World Series of Poker have helped establish gaming as a popular and competitive industry for professional players.

Still, according to Statista, the market size of online casinos fluctuated from 2011 to 2021. This indicates that the rise of online gaming might have plateaued as developers search for the next ‘big thing’ in their sector. With so much money on the line, gaming developers and casinos are more motivated than ever to offer customers the latest in gaming deals and experiences.

Looking ahead, where will the future of gaming lead? Here are five entertainment-based possibilities that top brands could implement in the coming decade.

SPECIALIZATION

Today, many gamers are interested in finding a brand that delivers on their particular interests and needs. For example, Wildz Casino offers a range of bonuses in different currencies according to player interest. Not only does this make banking deposits and withdrawals easier for players, but it also hints that crypto may someday be welcome with larger companies.

Aside from financial considerations, specialization is also expected to occur in the content and design of the games offered. Sic bo, for example, is more commonly found on a site that caters to an East Asian demographic, while a game like baccarat is more popular for a European consumer base. These will become even more refined regionally as times goes on.

AR AND VR ADVENTURES

Already, some brands are offering VR and AR worlds that take gamers into immersive and virtual casino floors. Looking ahead, AR and VR ventures will be designed equally to enhance the gaming experience, as well as to offer social features such as chats and avatar customization.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITIONS

As mentioned above, the World Series of Poker helped introduce the world to highly structured casino gaming. This format works wonderfully for card and strategy games like poker, blackjack, and roulette, but is a little harder to adapt for games like slots and sic bo.

However, it’s possible that online gaming companies will look to create similar events that will draw in thousands of players and spectators alike. As with WSOP, there could be online tournaments that function as qualifiers.

IN-PERSON OPPORTUNITIES

In keeping with the example above, some popular gaming brands that have traditionally run online could look to create real-world experiences. Some companies already offer sweepstakes-style raffles, but this could be expanded into a commercial interest in which top players are invited to special events hosted by a company for its top gamers. This would function similarly to the current scheme used by brick-and-mortar and online casinos, which reward active players with special prizes and opportunities.

THE MINIGAME

Another possibility for the future of online casinos is the proliferation of minigames. Already, casino minigames have become a staple for many popular video game franchises. Games like Final Fantasy invented their own games to introduce elements of chance into gameplay, while others like Grand Theft Auto tied casino minigames to surprise rewards that could be used to help a player advance.

Looking ahead, casino minigames could become a regular feature for mobile games of all stripes. Some may be directly linked to the results of the game, while other luck-based minigames could be used to randomly assign extras, such as customization features.

