FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Best Players On The Transfer Market In 2021

It is time to explore what would be a Dream World XI on FIFA 21, as per the latest ratings.

The Ultimate FIFA 21 Team

GK: Jan Oblak/ Alison Becker/ Manuel Neuer/ Thibaut Courtois

The Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak is the most highly rated in his position on EA’S FIFA 21. He gets a total score of 91 while playing for Atletico Madrid. Oblak narrowly edges out Barcelona’s German ‘keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Liverpool’s Alison Becker, the German legend Manuel Neuer who appears for Bayern Munich, and ex Atletico player Thibaut Courtois, who now turns out for cross-town rivals Real Madrid.

CB: Virgil van Dijk/ Kalidou Koulibaly

Sticking with the modern tradition of attack-minded full-backs, we put equal emphasis on attack and defence there. The towering Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk is of course one of the two centre- backs. So impressive have his displays been for the reigning English champions, Liverpool. Kalidou Koulibaly, the Senegalese defender at Napoli could be a good alternative to van Dijk.

CB: Sergio Ramos/ Matthijs de Ligt

To compliment him in the middle, the Spaniard, soon to be out of contract at Real Madrid – Sergio Ramos would be a great choice. However, with Ramos ageing, young dutchman Matthijs de Ligt is a great option.

RB: Joshua Kimmich/ Trent Alexander-Arnold/ Aaron Wan Bissaka

Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich can play at right-back but is better known for his exploits in midfield. So, for that position, van Dijk’s Liverpool teammate, the Englishman Trent Alexander Arnold is also a great option. Manchester United’s Aaron Wan Bissaka is another gem.

LB: Andrew Robertson/ Jordi Alba

To complete a trio of Liverpool players Andrew Robertson, the Scotsman could be positioned on the other flank, rated at 87. Just to play for diversity in the team constituency, one may instead opt for the Spaniard Jordi Alba, from Barcelona at Left Back, as he is on 86.

CM: Kevin de Bruyne

Ideally, there could be a defensive midfielder and two who are more attack-minded. Without question, the Belgian ace Kevin de Bruyne from Manchester City will be one of those two, rated at 91.

CDM: Casemiro/ N’Golo Kante

If statistics were not to be used, then surely N’Golo Kante, the Frenchman at Chelsea, would appear best at winning the ball in the middle and recycling possession. But as per FIFA 21, it is the Brazilian ball-winner Casemiro from Real Madrid, who stands tall.

CM: Toni Kroos/ Bruno Fernandes/ Saul Niguez

Casemiro’s club teammate, the German playmaker Toni Kroos at 88, completes the midfield triad. Another great option is Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes. Atletico’s Saul is the third alternative here.

Front 3

RF: Lionel Messi/ Mohamed Salah

I guess football is ultimately about scoring goals, so no wonder, the front three it is where the overall most highly- rated players find space in. No FIFA 21 Ultimate Team can be complete without either one of the two best footballers over the last decade. Hence, Lionel Messi is the man to go for. If not Messi, you could go for Mo Salah, considering her and his Liverpool are in their prime.

CF: Robert Lewandowski/ Kylian Mbappe

The big Polish striker from Champions League winning Bayern Munich- Lewandowski. He would in this formation be the focal point of attack in the middle. An alternative to Lewandowski is the PSG and France goal scoring sensation Kylian Mbappe.

LF: Cristiano Ronaldo/ Neymar

Just imagine a trio comprising of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski. On FIFA 21, these three ultimate team members rate at 93, 92 and 91 respectively. Messi and Ronaldo would cause destruction from either side of Lewandowski. This combo would be scary to say the least. If not Ronaldo, there’s no better alternative than Neymar.

And yes, we Earthlings are prepared to take on the Martians with this team out.

So, a quick recap of how you can make an ultimate FIFA 21 team:

Jan Oblak- Slovenia, Atletico Madrid Trent Alexander Arnold- England, Liverpool Virgil van Dijk- Netherlands, Liverpool Sergio Ramos- Spain, Real Madrid Andrew Robertson- Scotland, Liverpool Casemiro- Brazil, Real Madrid Toni Kroos- Germany, Real Madrid Kevin de Bruyne- Belgium, Manchester City Lionel Messi- Argentina, Barcelona Robert Lewandowski- Poland, Bayern Munich Cristiano Ronaldo- Portugal, Juventus

Planet Mars, here we come!