Zendaya Cannot Stand Tom Holland’s Love For Jennifer Aniston

Zendaya and Tom Holland have worked together in three Spider-Man films since 2017’s ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and the rumours about their alleged relationship have been frequent. But when Tom Holland mentioned Jennifer Aniston being his first celebrity crush, did it make Zendaya jealous?

Tom Holland and Zendaya might just be two of the most popular young Hollywood stars currently. While it’s partly due to the mega-success of the recently released ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, there might be other reasons behind them being the subject of discussion among the media houses. Since 2017, the reports of them dating each other have never stopped. So far they have worked in three films together and the rumours of their romance have increased steadily. The couple has not come out publicly yet about their relationship status, but the fans believe it’s only a matter of time until that happens. But did Zendaya take it well when once Tom Holland said that Jennifer Aniston was her first celebrity crush ever?

In 2017, the two were giving interviews to PopBuzz around the release of the first MCU Spider-Man film, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’. Both the youngsters seemed pretty excited about featuring together in the film. The interviewer took a slight detour and tried to give the fans a peek into their personal lives. Some questions were wacky, such as their first email addresses and what Robert Downey Jr. smells like. Eventually, the questions got more personal and they both were asked about their first celebrity crushes.

Tom Holland’s first celebrity crush is making Zendaya jealous

To answer this question, Zendaya thought hard and answered very smartly. It seemed like she wasn’t sure about her answer. But when the interviewer came to Tom, he was rather quick to answer the question. He said that his first celebrity crush ever was Zendaya. Zendaya blushed right then. But then, it turned out that Tom was joking. He immediately corrected himself and said that Jennifer Aniston was his first-ever celebrity crush. While he was too quick to correct himself, the clip went viral.

People everywhere concurred that something romantic was definitely cooking up between the two as it must have made Zendaya a bit jealous. The clip remained fresh in people’s consciousness for years and it is still considered proof that Tom has had feelings for Zendaya.

Tom Holland liked Jennifer Aniston

While recently they both have categorically denied any dating rumours, the signs are very obvious. From attending a wedding together to being caught kissing in the car, the signs are everywhere. It might just be a matter of time until they both come out and accept their relationship. Apart from these clues, there are others. They both have been commenting on each other’s social media posts for a long time now. They also upload sweet pictures and videos of them together regularly and they both are unapologetic about their closeness.

During the promotional events for ‘Dune’, Timothee Chalamet further teased Zendaya about Tom being her celebrity crush. In response to this, she only smiled. She didn’t reject it either, which further got the rumours floating all around. Let’s see when they actually make their relationship public.

Celebrities’ personal lives are constantly under scrutiny. Hence, if Tom and Zendaya are really dating, it must be extremely difficult for them to keep it a secret.

Tell us in the comments what do you think about this gorgeous pair. Also, tell us what’s your take on their on-screen and off-screen chemistry.