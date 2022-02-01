CELEBRITY NEWS

Zendaya Cannot Stand Tom Holland’s Love For Jennifer Aniston

Tom Holland's first celebrity crush is making Zendaya jealous
DKODING Studio
Manoj Ashodia

A Delhi based filmmaker/writer perpetually trying to strike a balance between writing to survive and surviving to write. Atheist and a staunch believer in the power of storytelling as an instrumental driving force of nature.

Previous Article
Johnny Depp's Bandmate Reveals Amber Heard Was The Reason He Was Drugging And Drinking
No Newer Articles