Priyanka Chops Jonas: The Real Truth Behind The Change Of Name

Trouble In Paradise? Priyanka Chopra Has Something For Fans On Divorce Rumour… Mr. & Mrs. Jonas made multiple headlines in 24 hours but what is true and what is not?

Highlights-

Priyanka Chopra on Friday removed ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram bio

The move sparked divorce rumors among fans worldwide within a matter of minutes

Family and friends come in defense of couple

Mrs. Jonas reverts with a subtle hint for the fans on Instagram

When on the global limelight, things can escalate real quick. This is what happened with the India sensation turned global heartthrob Priyanka Chopra. From a small change in the Instagram username to rumors of divorce to subtle hint for answer, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas made multiple headlines within the span of 24 hours.

The Bollywood actress on Friday, dropped ‘Jonas’ as the last name from her Instagram account, causing a stir among the fans. The move sparked rumors if the couple is heading towards a divorce and took mere few minutes to make headlines across the world.

However, the fog is finally starting to lift and the reactions are pouring in from the family and friends. Madhu Chopra, mother of Priyanka Chopra, was the first one to deny any possibility of trouble in paradise. Touting the rumor as rubbish, she requested fans and people to not spread gossips.

Not only this, while there are no reports of direct reaction from the couple, Priyanka Chopra dropped a subtle yet loud hint for the fans.

The actress dropped the comment:

Damn! I just died in your arms…. (sic)” in the recent post by Nick Jonas on Instagram. The sign is clear enough that the couple is actually doing fine.

While the real reason for dropping husband’s last name from Instagram is still not clear, some are suggesting that the move might as well be a publicity stunt for her upcoming movie release.

On the same day, Priyanka Chopra released her character poster from her upcoming movie “The Matrix Resurrection” on Instagram. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the movie is going to release on Dec 22, 2021 and features Keanu Reeves, Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick alongside wife Jonas.

Whether the colliding dates of dropping Jonas from the Instagram bio and releasing the character poster from her upcoming movie were coincidence or not, the actress still has grabbed enough attention to her feed in a day. Lana Wachowski must be proud!

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra tied knot with American music sensation Nick Jonas on Dec 3, 2019, kickstarting the whirlwind romantic tale that the world is now obsessing over.

The spark ignited after Nick Jonas first slid into the DMs of Quantico star saying:

I’am hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet.” The two appeared together first in the media in 2017 for red carpet appearance at Met Gala, confirming the dating rumors.

Internet has been, since then, swooning over the love story made in heaven — a logical explanation to all the recent divorce frenzy.