The Cat Is Out Of The Bag! Truth Revealed About Kim Kardashian’s Nose Job

We are here to answer one of the most searched questions on the internet— whether or not Kim Kardashian’s nose is real? And just like us, we are sure that even you all are every bit curious to know the answer.

How many times have we compared a before and after picture of a celebrity, which has made us all wonder about the same thing, “This celebrity has definitely undergone surgery”? Many times, right? But how many times has a celebrity actually admitted that they did go under the knife? Not many, right? Well, something similar is happening with Kim Kardashian, who is outrightly denying having done a nose job.

Highlights —

Kim Kardashian’s nose job

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s kissing

Kim Kardashian says that she didn’t get a nose job

Kim Kardashian has refuted rumours of a nose job, blaming her new look on smart make-up tricks. The mother of three claims she’s “never” undergone rhinoplasty and that various lighting alters her nose’s appearance.

Kim stated while getting her make-up done at The Master Class in Los Angeles by her long-time artist Mario Dedivanovic that she has never gotten a nose job. She went on to say that having children will prove she is correct because her true features will emerge.

Her makeup artist Mario explained that he hides the bump on her nose with the help of contouring. Kim responded by saying that it appears much larger in some pictures than others.

When people were finding it hard to interpret her “Kids” remark, she took to Twitter to explain, “I said you will see when I have kids, they will have the same nose as me”.

I said you will see when I have kids, they will have the same nose as me. https://t.co/b6O327HMyq — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 13, 2019

However, this is not the first time where Kim has denied getting nose surgery. During an appearance on Nightline in 2010, Kim Kardashian said that even though she has not done anything to her nose, she would like to get a nose job, as she feels really insecure about her that part of the body. She then said that after her surgeon showed her what her nose would look like, she instantly refused, as she believed that she would not look the same.

After that, in a 2016 interview with Wonderland magazine, Kim again talked about her nose, saying that the only reason why her nose looks smaller is because of the contour she uses and not because of any nose job.

She further referred to her Armenian heritage, saying that she used to hate the bump on her nose, but now she loves it as it feels really “ethnic”.

Kim Kardashian was spotted kissing her love Pete Davidson

Kanye West‘s public statements against Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have had no effect on their relationship. According to TMZ, the couple got caught kissing at Van Nuys Airport on Saturday morning after Kardashian arrived on her private jet. According to the portal, Davidson had picked her up. Later images of their car PDA moment got published online.

Moreover, “Entertainment Tonight” also published a story on Kardashian’s well-being in the wake of West’s now-deleted Instagram post about Davidson. According to their sources, Kim is making an effort not to obsess over Kanye or be bothered by his Instagram posts and outbursts. She’s having a terrific time with Pete [Davidson], and she’d like to get away from the Kanye mess as soon as possible.

She just wants to co-parent with him and keep things civil for their children’s sake,” the insider continued. He is making it difficult for her, but she’s doing her best to remain optimistic. Despite her problems with Kanye, Kim enjoys her connection with Pete. She feels like she’s having the time of her life with him. She feels completely at ease and likes herself when she’s around him.

From what it looks like, things are getting pretty serious between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, and we honestly could not be happier for the both of them.

