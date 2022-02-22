The Top 11 Sexiest Men In The World 2022

If it’s cold, cold weather out there. Maybe this list can help. *wink*

If looks could kill, these 11 painfully handsome — ‘HOTTEST MEN‘ would still leave you alive. Because gone are the days when good looks alone could triumph million hearts globally. It’s 21st century and we are talking ‘SEXIEST MEN 2022′ — who are breaking hearts but making lives better with their influence and fortune.

After all, beauty attracts the site but virtues win the soul. These 11 heart-throbs on DKODING’s list of the top 11 SEXIEST MEN (2022) are a complete package of talent, kindness, awareness and of course, physical appeal to die for. Men who are breaking the iron fences, setting up new bars of what defines the term “SEXIEST“.

DKODING The World’s Top 11 Sexiest Men (2022 )

DKODING The Top 11 Sexiest Men Alive 2022 — Who have raised both: ‘The Bar & The Temperature’

1 /11

Chris Evans — “Lost luggage is just an opportunity to start afresh”

You would be lying if you say this was unexpected. We begin with the Captain America a.k.a Chris Evans who has the world swooning over his inimitable chivalry, charm and compassion towards charitable causes. This reel and real life superhero is a vocal feminist, animal rights advocate and never hesitates from rooting for equal rights.

Redefining what superheros look like, you will never spot Chris Evans shying away from presenting his soft side before the world.

DKODING | World’s 11 Sexiest Men 2022 | Chris Evans

Does Chris Evans have a girlfriend?

Almost impossible to believe but Chris Evans does not have a girlfriend. Captain America is single and in no hurry of rushing into a relationship.

Chris evans is such a gentleman #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0xIUQV1eG4 — best of chris evans (@bestofcevans) February 25, 2019

More From DKODING: The 11 Most Eligible Royal Bachelors In The World

2 /11

Ryan Reynolds — “I don’t expect success. I prepare for it”

Ryan Reynolds‘ talent supremacy needs no introduction. Deadpool fame has already collected million fans around the world. But not many people know that Hollywood’s bonafide charmer is also an entrepreneur and owns stake in gin brand called Aviation American Gin. Madly loved by fans all over the world for quipping public and social media appearances with his wits, Reynolds is also a certified “ideal” husband and dad who definitely raises a bar way too high.

Laughing can serve you in dark moments and even help you crawl your way back out. Inspirational Quote by Ryan Reynolds

DKODING | World’s 11 Sexiest Men 2022 | Ryan Reynolds

Where is Ryan Reynolds now?

The Canadian actor and one of the world’s sexiest men is currently enjoying the pinnacle of fame with his wife Blake Lively. Famous for movies like Deadpool and X-Men Origins, the witty star divorced with ex-wife Scarlett Johansson to marry Lively whome he met on sets of Green Lantern.

3 /11

Leonardo DiCaprio — “I’m not the kind of person who tries to be cool or trendy, I’m definitely an individual”

Leo supremacy never goes out of style. Ever since Titanic release, this man has consistently maintained the doses of obsession that he hands out to the fans almost everyday. Looks to die for is just one tiny fraction of what makes Leonardo DiCaprio the most desirable man ever. His commitment to the climate activism is something to look up to. The Academy Award-winning actor never seizes to bestow his kindness to the world and is often reported to donating million of dollars for people suffering the ravages of global warming.

DKODING | World’s 11 Sexiest Men 2022 | Leonardo DiCaprio

Is Leonardo DiCaprio married?

The Titanic star has never been married his entire life. He has dated famous divas of Tinseltown like Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Toni Garrn and Nina Agdal among others. He is currently dating Camila Morrone since four years.

Let's call on Ecuador’s courts to uphold the country’s rights of nature next week as a municipal court hears a case to determine the future of a large-scale open-pit copper mining project in the irreplaceable Intag-Toisan #KeyBiodiversityArea. #SalvemosIntag (📷: Gustavo Pazmiño) pic.twitter.com/EutNEV1uD7 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 29, 2022

More From DKODING: List of Top 12 Hottest Male Celebrities In 2020: With Pics

4 /11

Chris Hemsworth — “For me, life is about experience and being a good person”

The 21st century human race has missed out on the change of watching a Greek God in person. However, Chris Hemsworth compensates for the loss. Being called the sexiest man in the world not just in 2022 but for quite many years now, what stands out is the commitment and loyalty that Hemsworth display towards his wife. The way he treats his partner with high regards both in public and private life, instantly win hearts. Hemsworth has got a heart of gold. For years, he has been supporting Australian Childhood Foundation- the organization dedicated towards causes like abuse, violence and neglect.

DKODING | World’s 11 Sexiest Men 2022 | Chris Hemsworth

As a kid, you run around the house pretending to be a superhero, and now to be doing it as a job, I feel very lucky.

What made Chris Hemsworth famous?

Starting his career from the soap opera “Home and Away” in 2004, Chris Hemsworth reached the peak of success because of his role of Thor in Marvel movie series.

5 /11

Hrithik Roshan — “When truth is on your side, you don’t need support”

The Bollywood megastar whose fandom truly appears limitless. Often listed among the world’s sexiest men, Hrithik Roshan has made it yet again to the list of 2022 for reasons more than just his painfully hot appearance. Despite choosing to keep the charitable work under cover, Roshan’s generosity and worth of charity often makes it the daylight.

While shooting for Mohenjo Daro, he took out time from his schedule to spend time with a cancer patient who wished to meet the star before dying in her last days.

True power and true happiness are when you use your success to make others around you feel even more significant. Hrithik Roshan Inspirational Quote

DKODING | World’s 11 Sexiest Men 2022 | Hrithik Roshan

Apart from a golden heart and sizzling looks, Hrithik Roshan is also looked upon as a benchmark of hard work and talent in the industry.

More From DKODING: 11 Major World Events That Made History In 2021

6 /11

Jamie Dornan — “No matter what happens in my career, I’ve always got ‘The Fall “

And with the entry of Jamie Dornan in the list of sexiest men in 2022, we just raised the temperature to whole new level. Dornan’s hotness quotient and remarkable acting skills need no introduction. However, there is a lot more to the Fifty Shades of Grey star. Dornan has been actively vocal about the cancer causes.

For years, Jamie Dornan has been supporting cancer charity initiatives like ‘Quilt of Hope’ that works to help pancreatic cancer patients.

The motivation behind generous commitment from the actor is his mother who died from pancreatic cancer 21 years ago.

DKODING | World’s 11 Sexiest Men 2022 | Jamie Dornan

Who is Jamie Dornan married to?

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” star married British songwriter and actress Amelia Warner in 2013. The two have three daughters together.

7 /11

Zayn Malik — “I like the term ‘misunderstood.’ But I am a bit of a bad boy”

Another entry to our list of sexiest men in 2022 that does not come as a surprise at all. Zayn Malik is undoubtedly, one of the most handsome men in the music industry, desired by millions of women around the world.

DKODING | World’s 11 Sexiest Men 2022 | Zayn Malik

And probably, this is the only side to this star that sees its daylight. Now let’s talk about how Malik’s bold and brave confessions about his struggle with mental health disorders that encourage other men too to come out of the shell and break free. The One Direction fame publicly talked about his struggle with eating disorder and anxiety highlighting strength in vulnerability.

And remember nobody's feelings are more important than your own :/ so take time to love yourself — zayn (@zaynmalik) July 23, 2011

8 /11

Did Zyan Malik cover his Perrie tattoo?

In 2013, the former One Direction star got the tattoo of his ex girlfriend Perrie Edward’s face. But a year after break up in 2016, Zayn Malik covered the ink after starting to date Gigi Hadid.

Idris Elba — “People expect me to be that guy. But I’m more east London boy than east Baltimore”

Undoubtedly, one of the hottest entries on our list of world’s sexiest men 2022. If you have watched Idris act in The Wire and Luther, you probably have more than one reason to swoon over this gentleman. Piercing looks and acting skills that are a class apart- tell us if this is not the finest recipe ever.

DKODING | World’s 11 Sexiest Men 2022 | Idris Elba

Ever since coming to fame, Elba has made prominent contribution to charitable causes. In 2020, he launched a global coronavirus relief fund with UN. Elba also publicly advocated debt relief measures for low income countries during the COVID outbreak. Cancer relief is another cause that the actor has contributed generously to.

How did Idris Elba start acting?

At the age of 19, Idris Elba worked in nightclubs by the nickname DJ Big Driis. Elba made debut of his acting career through the TV series ‘The Bill’ and went on to become famous for his work in ‘Bramwell’, ‘The Governor’, ‘Family Affairs,’ and ‘London’s Burning’.

More From DKODING: 11 Most Powerful PEOPLE In Crypto

9 /11

Henry Cavill — “The point of acting is to pretend you’re someone else and sell a story”

As an outside; don’t worry about failure, because failure will take care of itself. Focus on success. Henry Cavill Inspirational Quote

This British actor needs no introduction. His legacy took a dramatic flight after playing Superman in the Justice League and since then his role in web series like The Witcher, has kept the popularity intact. This multilingual heartthrob can speak English, Italian, French, and Spanish out of the nine languages that he is fluent in. However, his most prominent language remains that of love, especially towards animals. Cavill is a known animal love and also contributes to the wildlife charities.

DKODING | World’s 11 Sexiest Men 2022 | Henry Cavill

How rich is Henry Cavill?

The Superman and potential next James Bond, Henry Cavill is estimated to own $40 million in ney worth according to Celebrity Net Worth. The major source of his income is his acting career and endorsements.

More From DKODING: The 11 Richest Celebrities In The World 2021

10 /11

Jared Leto — “I learned early on how to treat women by the examples that were set around me”

Can we call him Jared of all traits because this man right here is a top notch actor, musician, songwriter, director and an absolute heartthrob. Apart from playing the iconic role of Joker in Suicide Squad, Jared Leto is also a businessman who has launched several companies, most famous being the social media management and digital marketing firm called The Hive. And if you think that it cannot get any better, here is another thing to add to Leto’s awesomeness- he is a vocal advocate for gay rights, is a vegan and an animal activist.

DKODING | World’s 11 Sexiest Men 2022 | Jared Leto

Hollywood’s Jared of all traits has a varied dating timeline. Some of the women Leto has dated are Cameron Diaz, Katty Perry, Scarlett Johansson, Nina Senicar, Ashley Olsen, etc.

11 /11

Bradley Cooper — “In a relationship you want to treat people the way you want to be treated”

We have a criminal right here for this man has been stealing million hearts ever since he appeared on the screen. The A Start is Born actor has been featured among the list of sexiest men in the world for years now and for obvious reasons. We shall stop speaking about his striking good looks which needs no introduction. But Cooper is also a lovely son who often brings his mother to the events and award shows as his date. The actor supports a myriad of charities dedicated to causes such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, creative arts, environment, poverty, human trafficking, and more.

DKODING | World’s 11 Sexiest Men 2022 | Bradley Cooper

Does Bradley Cooper have children?

The Australian hunk has a daughter with the ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk named Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. The couple parted their ways in 2019 but continue to be great friends and ideal co-parents.

Who was the sexiest man alive in 2021?

The Ghostbusters star Paul Rudd was titled as the People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2021. The 52 years old Hollywood actor, screenwriter and comedian began his acting career in the year 1995 with the hit movie “Clueless“.