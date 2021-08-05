From Spider-Man Co-stars to Fan-Favourite Couple: Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Dating Calendar

Spiderman: Homecoming stars Tom Holland and Zendaya are the celebrity friendship duo we all envy … Now they could be on a date. 25-year-old Tom Holland and 24-year-old Zendaya kissing in early July raised this age-old question again: “Are they dating?” Tom and Zendaya certainly play the iconic Peter Parker and MJ in Spider-Man. Marvel fans have always wanted to get together and start dating, but IRL has always had the healthiest friendship.

Watch: Spider-Man 3: No Way Home Official Trailer

TOM and Zendaya’s First Off-screen Kiss

Until…..July 1, they were photographed kissing in Tom’s car in Los Angeles. On 1 July 2021, Tom and Zendaya seemed to confirm their relationship status by sharing a kiss while they sat in their parked car together.

My favorite part was the reaction of Tom Holland after they kissed.

We are reviewing their entire friendship schedule, from best friends to possible boyfriends and girlfriends. From their first kissing photos to their vacay pictures. We love those two!

Omg. The way that Tom and zendaya smiled after the kiss is so precious.

It’s not the first time!

Some people also saw them joking and laughing, which shows that their friendship is still as close as usual despite the romantic level. This is not the first time that the stars of the Spider-Man series have removed their relationship from the screen. OG Peter Parker Toby Maguire and Kirsten Dunst enjoyed a short period of time after they met in the 2002 film Romance, Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone from “The Amazing Spider-Man” also dated for four years, until 2015.

Zendaya and Tom Holland back to the shoot

Just when you think the content of Tom Holland and Zendaya in the world is almost running out, not because of the pandemic, our two favorite co-stars are back Spider-Man 3 started in 2021.

The stars were photographed in a snowy scene. They seemed happy to return to work. When Tom walked into a bakery to greet her, Zendaya smiled.

Video Credits: Celebrity WotNot

The Constant denying of the affair

We no longer know how many times the two have denied that they have dated, but Zendaya made it clear in a conversation with Variety magazine in August 2017.

“We are friends. He is a good man. In fact, he is one of my best friends. In the last few months, we had to do news tours together. Few people understand what it feels like to be 20 years old. “

Zendaya’s perfect birthday post

The dating rumours only fueled their friendship. Zendaya shared a report about their alleged relationship on Twitter, writing it: “Wait … what I like the most it says we are going on a vacation together.” I haven’t been on vacation in many years! hbu “

Tom joked,” Does the news tour count?

Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years!

Zendaya calls Tom her “favorite person”

In a video, even the coldest heart can warm. When she dressed up as Spider-Man to receive the children at a New York hospital, Zendaya called Tom Holland her “favourite person.”

Tom met Zendaya’s parents

Tom was seen meeting Zendaya’s parents back in December 2017, but since the two quickly became best friends. Although, this is nothing unusual!