Tom Holland Envious Of His Girlfriend’s Zendaya Height!

Tom Holland’s reaction to this Instagram post proves that he’s not ashamed of his height

One of the only few amazing things that took place in 2021 was Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ which gave Marvel fans a rather relaxing finale to the year 2021 in December. Another blissful thing that happened because of the movie was the Tom and Zendaya’s or Tomdeya’s (as the fans of the duo like to call them) press tour for the movie. Although almost all the interviewers were keen on knowing or poking their noses into this one single matter the most, Tom and Zendaya’s height difference.

The Uncharted actor double tapped to “like” an Instagram photo, which was shared by a page called Lad Bible on Thursday, December 23, featuring an image of 6’2″ actor Arnold Schwarzenegger next to 4’10” star Danny DeVito in 1988’s Twins. The text on the pic read, “According to science, short men have more sex”.

Tom Holland liking Instagram post about height

Holland’s official account liked the post, according to Comments by Celebs. The cheeky social media activity comes after the English actor was frequently forced to discuss his two-inch height difference with Zendaya, 25, throughout the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ press tour.

The Whole Height Difference Scenario

The target of press on the height difference grew stronger after the co-stars, who finally confirmed their romance after photos of them packing on the PDA were published in July, shared a funny story on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ earlier this month. The couple narrated the challenges of doing a stunt for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

“Because of our height difference, I obviously — we were on the same point, we were attached — I would land before him”, Zendaya explained, noting that they were attached in a harness. “My feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”

Tom jumped in, “She would land, and my feet would swing from underneath me and then she would catch me”. He jokingly added, “I’m the superhero. I’m supposed to look cool”.

“Not that much taller”, Holland said during a Sirius XM Stars interview alongside Zendaya and co-star Jacob Batalon on December 10. “Let’s just put this out there — maybe, like, an inch or two at best. It’s not like people say, like, ‘How did you guys kiss? It must have been so difficult.’”

The uncharted star called out the “ridiculous” stereotype that men are supposed to be taller, and the Euphoria actress agreed and went on to say, “My mom is taller than my dad. I honestly never thought of it as a thing because my parents were that way. So, I didn’t know that people cared until — life”.

It’s about time that we as humans, an ever-evolving race, must call out and eliminate the ridiculous societal norms about not just female but male anatomy too, and make sure to provide a healthy environment to every individual regardless of their gender identity.