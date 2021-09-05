All The Reasons Tom Hiddleston Isn’t Loki

Tom Hiddleston‘s principal acclaims on his resume come from his independent roles in the film and theatrical projects. Despite, decades-spanning career in cinema, the actor didn’t hit the limelight until his role as Loki in MCU. Though he essays a villainous role, a character destined to kill off way back in Thor 3. But his mischievous charisma became so beloved among the fanbase, that he journeyed from supporting to lead actor in the exclusive TV series Loki. With that being said, Tom is one of the most sweetheart persons to be around, a complete contradiction to Loki.

After the series wrapped up, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki co-stars opened up about their experience of working with him. And from what they shared; one can deduce Loki may be the nemesis in MCU but in the audience’s heart he is the king.

TOMBLR Takeover w/ Mr. Tom Hiddleston is here just in time for the #Loki season finale on Disney+ now! Which questions will he answer & will we ever be the same? Only one way to find out – you guessed it – at the link https://t.co/spjLhY6Dms pic.twitter.com/37DEZIIjK6 — Tumblr (@tumblr) July 14, 2021

Tom schooled Owen with “Loki Lectures”

Owen Wilson, a relatively new entrant in the MCU world essayed the role of TVA Agent Mobius. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, Owen revealed that Tom uses to catch him up about the MCU mythology and Loki. He jokingly agrees those lectures felt like “Community college course on Loki”

Wilson specifically recalls one of the days when he didn’t pay much attention to the lecture and to his surprise, Tom decided to pull off one of the most bizarre things. That same night there was a knock at his door, on answering it was none other than Tom.

Video Credits: Jimmy Kimmel Live

He further shares the snippet of their conversation,

“We’re going to continue the lectures, Tom goes ‘do you have your Loki notebook?’ and I go ‘No, I left that at Marvel. He was like ‘Well, I’ve got it for you.’ And we went till about midnight that night.”

Owen lauded Tom for those lectures and uttered a hysterical remark: “If I had had teachers like Tom, I would have done better because he was very understanding,”

Related: Tom Hiddleston Is Now Officially A Living And Breathing Lokipedia

It was not just Owen who was lectured but also the entire cast and crew and even the director, Kate Herron. She spills the beans to Insider telling those classes felt like Cambridge lectures with all the requisite clips and boards for better understanding. Hiddleston even taught her the reason why Loki wears golden horns.

Tom Hiddleston certainly has an eternal love, commitment, and dedication to whip out the refined version of Loki.

When Hiddleston calmed stand-in of Sylvie

Another sweat story was revealed by Briana Darnell, a stand-in Sophia Di Martino. She recalls an incident; on her Instagram post, she writes that during filming on episode 4 when her brain injury flared up and she couldn’t remember rehearsals. Tom quickly jumped into the moment and told her what to do, which only made the situation worse for her. However, he soon fixed that error by holding her by the shoulder and giving a gentle gaze. Later, she realized it was part of the scene. But she concluded the post by mentioning,

“Somehow subconsciously he picked up on me needing comfort at that moment, always be grateful to him for it.”

It is true, villainous characters are the most hated of all. But Loki is an exception. And it is only Tom who had shackled this pre-conceived nuance.

Tom’s upcoming escapades include a reported role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Loki S2.