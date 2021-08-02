Sandra Bullock’s Husband Cuts All Ties Between Keanu Reeves And His Wife

On-set romances are a typical occurrence in Hollywood. But it never happened for Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock.

For more than three decades, Keanu Reeves has been a quiet force in Hollywood. He rose to prominence after co-starring with Sandra Bullock in the 1994 film ‘Speed’. They had undeniable chemistry on-screen. One thing fans have been wondering about is why the couple didn’t have an off-screen romance. Here is why Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock never dated.

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock – A childhood crush

In separate interviews with Ellen DeGeneres, Reeves and Bullock admitted to having crushes on each other while filming the 1994 film ‘Speed’. The only problem is that none of them realised the other had a crush on them. Bullock admitted to having a crush on Reeves, but she didn’t tell him since she didn’t think he felt the same way:

“I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves was and how handsome he was. It was hard. It really was hard for me to really be serious. He would look at me and I’d [start giggling] … I never dated him. There’s just something about me that I guess he didn’t like … I think we were friends for that long because we didn’t [have a sexual relationship].”

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock never dated

Reeves claimed he had no idea Bullock had feelings for him. “She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either”, Reeves told DeGeneres. The talk show host was so taken aback that the actors never revealed their feelings for each other. “I can’t believe you both had crushes on each other and were so scared”, DeGeneres said. Reeves explained why the two never pursued a relationship. “We were working!” exclaimed the actor.

DeGeneres wasn’t buying Reeves’ explanation. “Haven’t you ever had a romance with someone you did a movie with?” DeGeneres inquired. Reeves made a few goofy faces and fidgeted a little, which DeGeneres took as a “Yes”.

Sandra Bullock’s husband has reasons to feel insecure about this

Their status as a married pair in the Hollywood tabloids was bolstered by the reality that they had an attraction earlier and stayed friends throughout their life’s temptations. While there’s no proof that Sandra’s partner is uncomfortable with her relationship with Reeves, it’s possible.

Since their first co-starring role in ‘Speed’, the two have been friends and have spent a lot of time together. Sandra recently stated that she would like to reprise her role with Reeves as an older married couple in a rerun of the film ‘Speed’. Because of Keanu Reeves – a rumour from Sandra Bullock – Randall has a chemical that seeks to block Reeves. Keanu and Bullock had a very personal relationship, and Keanu still maintains a public friendship with her.

Randall could take precautions to keep his relationship safe, given the constant rumours and stories circulating. Sandra may not want to be with Reeves at all if she says she doesn’t want to help Kean find a date and opens up about how much she loves her children.

While there are no claims to make all this true, Randall is unlikely to be concerned about the two old flames reuniting.