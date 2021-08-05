Robert Downey Jr: From Being Tony Stark To Becoming Iron-Man

MCU’s Iron Man aka Tony Stark needs no introduction to any hardcore entertainment consumer. But Robert Downey Jr., the actor who plays this mega mind tech giant might need some. Not that we don’t recognize him from his back-to-back blockbusters like the Sherlock series, Tropic Thunder and Zodiac. But some added nitty-gritty on his early troubled life might give us the indispensable advice of being persistent in our life.

Actor @RobertDowneyJr has addressed the possibility of returning to play Tony Stark / Iron Man in the MCU's future: "Anything could happen." https://t.co/5wZ4grFYFd pic.twitter.com/XpLn25oozB — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) January 13, 2020

The drug habits at a young age

Robert was born to an actor and filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., who made his debut at the age of five in the movie Ponders (1979). His father, who was a drug addict himself, handed Jr. marijuana at the age of 6. Robert later revealed that substance abuse was the only way his father knew to express love towards him. His career and drug abuse both were tracing an upward trajectory, until one fine day in 1996 he was pressed with charges for driving drunk, possessing firearms, and heroine. In jail, he had tormenting days and often would wake up next to his pool of blood.

Cut to 2004, the life took a phenomenal spin, when he met Susan Nicole Levin at the set of thriller movie Gothika. But she revolved not to marry him until he gave up drug addiction. Downey who fell in love with her committed to mending his cracked life. And till this day, they harbour the love for each other. Previous to Susan, he dated Sarah Jessica and was married to Deborah Falconer (1992-2004) but his addiction took a toll on these relationships.

A tightly packed schedule of Iron man

With the ill-fated demise of Tony Stark in the battle of Endgame, the actor is no short of an ambitious career plan. At present, Marvel’s What If…?, an animation series is waiting in the lobby of release. The actor currently is juggling an array of interesting projects.

All-star Weekend: The movie explores the narrative of two truck drivers who are basketball worshippers and are die-hard fans of LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Robert essays the role of Mexican who will further stir the life of these characters into uncharted life and death crossover.

John Brinkley Biopic: John was a charlatan in the early 20th century. His deception revolves around fake medicines, and other associated trickery only to be knowns as the most notorious con men in history. Downey will portray this character. However, the project has not witnessed any further development after its announcement.

Apart from this, the actor was roped in for an adaptation of Pinocchio. But again, the details stay thin. The actor was also rumored to be secured by DCEU for its future project. More so, much of the hiatus has been created for reincarnating Iron Man back in MCU by employing various means like AI, time-heist extra. At present, these theories seem fictitious. But we never know what the future whip out for us.

Downey has risen to the mantle of one of the most bankable actors in showtime business from being the hopeless drug addict in his early life. Today, he has netted several accolades, critical acclaims, and nominations for Academy Awards. With many marvelous projects still bagged, there is a long way to go for Robert.