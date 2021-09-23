Prince Williams Might Succeed Queen Breaking The Line Of Succession

The legal heir to the throne, Prince Charles might abdicate the title for Prince Williams.

The next in the line of throne, Prince Williams, Queen’s successor to the Royal British throne is not really interested in taking the baton forward once Queen dies. According to The Sun, Stewart Pearce, Princess Diana‘s former voice coach revealed that Queen’s eldest son Prince Charles might abdicate the throne, naturally passing it on to his eldest son, Prince Williams.

The Succession Talks

Stewart revealed that the task of handling monarchy is a stressful one and that Prince Charles is not ready to handle it. To solidify the claim that Prince William might be the next heir in the line, Pearce further revealed that Will has been part of the “succession talks” ever since he was 11 to 12 years of age.

However, abdicating the throne is not that simple process. In order to let Prince William succeed the Queen’s throne, the British Royal family would have to involve the parliament.

How William Can Succeed The Queen

The process of succeeding the British throne is not open to many possibilities. In order to be the King or Queen, the member of the Royal Family has two channels- ancestry or parliamentary law.

The parliamentary process would involve the Declaration of Abdication Act 1936 of the British legislation along with Act of Succession 1700 and the Crown Act 2013. According to the law, Prince Charles cannot unilaterally break the line of succession of the monarchy in a day. It can only be changed by the parliament.

Legally, Prince Williams cannot directly become the King of England if Queen Elizabeth II abdicates the throne. Prince Charles next in line of succession would have to formally register his unwillingness not to take over the monarchy by abdicating the throne.

After having waited for more than 60 years to succeed the throne, there is also a high chance that Prince Williams might want to retain the throne with himself at least for a few years before passing it on to Prince Williams.

The Role Of Parliament

According to the parliament statutes, there are a few factors that go into deciding succession of the throne- religion, legitimacy, descent and gender for the ones born after Oct 28, 2011. The firstborn son was legally precedented to succeed over other members of the family according to the original law. However, the new succession law amends the gender factor by allowing both female and male members to succeed in the throne in the order of being born.

In the wake of accession, a group of advisors to the sovereign called Privy Council convenes at St James’ Palace, London. It sets in place the formal process of transition. It is followed by the oath ceremony along with the oath of allegiance of the Parliament members.

It is interesting to know that the king takes an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland because the sovereign is the only head of the Church of England.

However, it is to be noted that the British Royal family is a constant subject to rumours and far-fetched speculations. Therefore, it might still turn out that Prince Charles ends up being the King for as long as he is deemed fit.