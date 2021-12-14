Playboy On Metaverse — From Iconic Mansion, Adult Content To Cardi B Aboard

Cardi B has joined the Playboy clan for its sensational debut on metaverse. And OnlyFans has all the reasons to worry.

Playboy is all set to take over the metaverse and if done right, it might be bigger than NFT business itself. The leading adult entertainment company is constructing its Playboy Mansion in Mark Zuckerberg‘s metaverse and will be directly competing against OnlyFans.

This is not all. Guess who is going to be the Creative Director and Co-founder of the project? It’s none other than rapper Cardi B herself as the first Creative Director in Residence of Playboy magazine.

PLBY Group Inc announced the breakthrough through its social media platform, followed by Cardi B who posted a photo wearing the iconic bunny diamond necklace.

Ya girl is now the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at @playboy!!! What a dream!! im getting the party started as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from @playboy. I'm so excited for everything that's coming 😏 pic.twitter.com/drz12FLfuC — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 2, 2021

Every industry is making its entry to the newly hyped Virtual world-metaverse. Its now time for the adult entertainment industry to venture into the space that can prove to be highly profitable within no time.

The legacy adult entertainment industry in collaboration with Cardi B revealed the launch of Centerfold, company’s platform for content creators that will compete with OnlyFans.

CEO of PLBY Group said in a statement, “Centerfold will revolutionize the creator economy just as Playboy magazine shook the publishing industry nearly 70 years ago, and Cardi is the perfect guide in this new era.”

The famous American rapper and formerly a stripper is the perfect person to contribute to the restructuring of the company. The journey of Cardi B from a stripper to an extraordinary success in the music industry creates a perfect secret sauce of expertise for Playboy that needs to adapt the ways of new generation.

As the Creative Director of Centerfold, the 29-years old rapper would conceptualize and lead the path of company’s fashion and sexual wellness product range, digital editorial, and more.

Is the end of dark night for Playboy?

In March 2020, Playboy announced that it was shutting down its flagship magazine for the rest of the year. It is widely know that the company was struggling for quite sometime, especially after the demise of its founder, Hugh Hefner in 2017. Since then, the adult entertainment company has been endeavoring to revive the fallen legacy.

Looks like the moment is here:

Lately, OnlyFans ate up the market especially with the advent of COVID-19 outbreak that locked people in their homes. However, Playboy’s upcoming platform Centerfold sounds like some serious antidot to its biggest rival.

The concept is almost similar to OnlyFans- adult content creators will monetize their material through subscription or pay-to-watch model. But the only difference is, Centerfold will be inside the virtual world.

The digital avatars of the content creator can directly interact with the avatars of the subscribers which will be a highly profitable model, but will also come with a big share of side effects for the generation.

But an adult content platform is not the company’s only bet. It has a bigger plan that can fetch PLBY Inc some serious fortune-

Playboy Mansion In Metaverse, open for all for some price

CEO Ben Kohn says:

In the metaverse or the virtual Playboy Mansion we can reach a worldwide audience, and we can do that by selling different levels of membership. I think today’s consumers want a lifestyle, they want to have fun in their lives, especially after two years of being locked up in their homes. We are focused on building the digital Playboy Mansion.

Hugh Hefner’s famous parties will soon be hosted in the digital Playboy mansions and will bring together the avatars of erotic stars, musicians, comedians, artists and more. These people will have the liberty of “estabilishing their own price guide”.

According to Keith Rosenbloom, partner at Cruiser Capital hedge fund:

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Playboy NFT opportunity and its ability to monetize its extensive library.

“We believe that Centerfold’s business may be even bigger than NFT’s business. Centerfold is a logical extension of the Playboy brand. We compare it to OnlyFans, which is generally regarded as a very high cash flow generating business, ” added the Rosenbloom who also owns shares in the company.