Pete Davidson’s Action Plan Against Kanye West Backfires. Breakup Nearby!

Kim Kardashian was enraged by Kanye West’s Easy music controversy. She resolved that she would not rest until she and Pete Davidson buried his reputation on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. But Pete did something that is causing his newly formed relationship with reality star Kim Kardashian to end prematurely, proving Kanye’s plan to be successful.

Highlights —

Kanye West’s cunning plan to separate Kim and Pete is working

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s love story heading for an early breakup?

Kanye West’s cunning plan to separate Kim and Pete is working

Kim’s love affair with Pete has become the talk of the town, tormenting Kanye to the point where he will not miss any opportunity to mock the American comedian. This time, the pop musician went too far.

Kanye West cunning plan to separate Kim and Pete

In his music video, he cartoonized Davidson and buried the cartoon character alive. Kim was enraged and vowed vengeance. In response, the ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian poked fun at Kanye by saying, “On a bed with your wife”. The town’s new lovebirds have no idea that this was all set up by Kanye. In the end, they were just getting played by him.

More From DKODING: Kanye West Planning Early Release Of Donda 2 To Win Back Kim Kardashian

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

We all know Kim is very serious about her social media image. Every picture, every public statement of hers and her family is carefully curated before it gets out in the public domain. Even the news of her divorce from Kanye was a well laid out plan. She decides what things need to get done at what point. She is one celebrity who decides what you read about her. She updates you about everything happening in her life constantly so that people form an exact perspective about her as she wants. Now her love affair with Pete Davidson is ruling the headlines, so is the couple’s rivalry with Kanye.

More From DKODING: Is Kim Kardashian Holding Pete Davidson Back From Being On Saturday Night Live?

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s love story heading for an early breakup?

However, it appears that Pete is new to all of this and is unaware of their family dynamics and social media image strategy. He is reacting to every comment made by Kanye. It indicates that he is easily provoked and does not think enough before retaliating.

Having lived with Kim, Kanye knows what she likes and what irritates her. So, basically, he wants Pete to publicly abuse him. He knows the ‘SNL’ celebrity will bring in Kim at some point, as he did this time.

Video Credits: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

After the Easy music controversy, he did not remain silent and leaked a private chat in which the message read, “In bed with your wife”, with a photo of him in sheets with Kim Kardashian. Pete claimed that this would be extremely painful for Kanye. But in reality, it is Kim who is dissatisfied with Pete’s decision. Kanye is attempting to portray Pete as a villain in front of Kim for their new love story to reach the coffin as soon as possible, and Kanye cannot wait to nail the coffin.

Tell us what you think about Kim and Pete’s budding romance in the comments!

DKODING keeps fans updated about their favourite shows, movies and celebrities.

Also, Follow DKODING on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.