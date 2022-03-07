Pete Davidson Reveals How He Made Kim Kardashian Go Weak On Her Knees

Kim Kardashian is no longer single! And we couldn’t be more thrilled for Pete Davidson and Kim’s love story.

We all can think of that one moment where our S/O have melted our hearts by doing something super romantic and impromptu. Be it doing something extravagant, like taking us on a cruise ship, or a sweet gesture of bringing home our favourite flowers or food, we all have had a time where our partners have just made us uncontrollably blush. Recently, something similar happened with Kim Kardashian, where Pete Davidson made her go weak on her knees.

How did Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian become a thing?

In a recent interview on “People (The TV Show!)” in Adams Davidson’s room, there was a candle with a picture of Kardashian sitting on a dresser.

The couple got romantically linked in the tabloids since last year. But none of them has revealed much about their relationship publicly.

When Davidson got asked what he does in his free time, he did not shy away from saying that he spends time with his girlfriend. “I do not have Instagram, Twitter, or anything like that”, Davidson explained. So, the majority of his day consists of getting in the car and driving to a set.

Davidson went on to say that when he has time off, he either hangs out with his friends or chills with his girlfriend inside. As a result, Davidson does not do much.

Even though Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship is not official yet. We have seen both of them engaging in PDA and simply chilling with one another on numerous occasions. Kim always has a beautiful smile on her face when they are together!

It all started to become a little official when on October 9, Kardashian and Davidson kissed during a Saturday Night Live skit about Jasmine and Aladdin. A few weeks later, on October 29, the couple were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

Kim Kardashian is no longer single! And we couldn’t be more thrilled for Pete Davidson and Kim’s love story.

On November 2, the couple reportedly were photographed eating dinner in Davidson’s birthplace, Staten Island. After that, a source told “Page Six” that “She likes him”. Kardashian further added that she is “intrigued” by Davidson.

Then on November 17, Flavor Flav uploaded a picture of himself with Pete and Kim, where they all were celebrating Pete’s birthday.

Right after this, “E! Online” made an announcement, “We appear to have confirmation! On November 19, a source told “E! Online” exclusively that the rumoured couple was holding hands.

Then on November 27, one lucky traveler, Paul Barewijk, found the couple at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, where he took selfies with them (individually).

In early January 2022, the couple jetted off to the Bahamas for a highly publicized vacation in early January. Kardashian also talked about altering her phone number to get off the grid in her “Vogue” cover interview, which got released in February 2022.

The couple had a “What are we?” conversation in February. For the first time since their relationship began in October 2021, Davidson has publicly referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend”. He opened up about life in the spotlight while speaking with Kay Adams, host of People (The TV Show!), about his upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

And this was it! The comedian referred to Kim Kardashian as his girlfriend for the first time on television. And from there, fans could not stop rooting for both of them.

Let DKODING know in the comments below what is that one thing that your S/O does that melts your heart and makes you go all lovey-dovey over them? Return here for the most up-to-date information, and don't forget to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.