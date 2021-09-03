Kim Kardashian Won’t Forgive The World For Body-Shaming Her

Kim Kardashian is here to get back at the trolls who body-shamed her during her pregnancy.

No matter if you are a celebrity or a regular person, body shaming can really affect your mental health and thus, lower your self-esteem. Just for a second, let’s think about the numerous comments that these celebrities receive on their weight. Recently, Kim Kardashian opened up about the trolls who body-shamed her during her first pregnancy and how it lowered her self-esteem. And the way she stands strong to her haters is highly commendable.

Highlights —

This is what Kim Kardashian had to say about trolls body-shaming her

Kim Kardashian’s private screening for her upcoming animated film ‘Paw Patrol’

Kim Kardashian was not very fond of the way she looked while she was pregnant

Video Credits: HollywoodLife

In a casual conversation with Kristen Bell and Monica Padman, Kim K explained how she did not like the way she looked during her pregnancy. She said, “I was not a good pregnant person. I was not a cute pregnant person. I did not like it”. She further added, “I was so used to seeing my mom pregnant, my sister pregnant and everyone looking so cute and having these easy deliveries and life was great and they snapped right back. That wasn’t me”.

Related: Kim Kardashian Spills Secrets About Her Dark Relationship With Kanye West

All the body-shaming lowered Kim Kardashian’s self-esteem

Kim Kardashian also revealed how the media brutalised her during her first pregnancy and how it almost killed her self-esteem. Kim opened up saying, “It was really, really crazy. I don’t think it would really fly today, but it killed my self-esteem. I can’t believe that this was acceptable and that this was okay”.

Video Credits: Clevver News

She further talked about her condition that swelled her feet and face, “I had this condition called preeclampsia and I didn’t know that I had it. It’s over-swelling in your feet and face. I had to deliver six weeks early with an emergency delivery and then I had another condition called Placenta accreta with both of my babies. It was insane. We didn’t have a gym or anything and I was too embarrassed to go to a gym because I didn’t want people to look at me trying to lose weight”.

Related: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Divorce: What Really Happened

Kim Kardashian didn’t share much with her fans on social media

Kim Kardashian said that she was afraid of sharing with her fans on social media. She said that the trolling changed her as a person and it made her pull back on how much she shared about her personal life on social media because of all the nasty comments.

This is what Kim Kardashian had to say about trolls body-shaming her

On this, she further added that there is a side of her that wants her to be the way she is and then there is another side that wants her to restrict herself and be a little more chilled.

The premier of Kim K’s upcoming animated movie

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

Last Friday, Kim Kardashian hosted a private screening of her upcoming animated film, ‘Paw Patrol’. At this screening, Kim K welcomed her children and her nieces. Kim’s older sister Khloe was also spotted at the screening.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s body-shaming? Do you think body-shaming is reduced in today’s time?