Is Kim Kardashian Holding Pete Davidson Back From Being On Saturday Night Live?

Is Pete Davidson’s budding relationship with Kim Kardashian causing him to miss ‘Saturday Night Live’ rehearsals? Let’s find out what’s really going on!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been friends for a long time, but they really clicked when they worked together on ‘Saturday Night Live’. They soon got spotted on a number of dates. Kim was busy hanging out with Davidson in California, Manhattan, while Kanye tried to reclaim the reality TV star. Kardashian and Davidson even spent New Year’s Eve together in the Bahamas. While Pete has been spending more time in Los Angeles and hanging out with Kim, sources say it’s affecting his time on ‘Saturday Night Live’.

Did you know Pete Davidson was the first Saturday Night Live cast member born in the 1990s?

HIGHLIGHTS —

Pete Davidson ditching SNL to hang out with Kim Kardashian?

Insider reveals the real truth

Kanye West unhappy with the budding relationship between Pete and Kim

Pete Davidson ditching SNL to hang out with Kim Kardashian?

Pete Davidson, according to reports, blew off his ‘Saturday Night Live’ co-stars. Even if he is on the set for the late-night show, he has started acting like a diva. Also, he has missed call times and is unprofessional in general.

Is Pete Davidson ditching SNL to spend time with Kim Kardashian?

He is said to have missed the first few days of rehearsal a few weeks back but was still allowed to perform in the show on Saturday. According to a source, if you miss any rehearsals, you are usually out of the show on Saturday night. As a result, the cast has begun to turn against the 28-year-old.

While it was unclear why Pete Davidson reportedly went missing from his SNL cast, it got widely assumed that his relationship with Kardashian was to blame because he had recently become fairly close to her.

In addition to becoming disappointed with his current priorities, his coworkers are reportedly becoming dissatisfied with how much special treatment Davidson is receiving as a result of his new relationship with Kardashian. The report suggested that many are pointing out how unfair it is that his high-profile relationship has increased his popularity. While on the other hand, his fellow co-star, Colin Jost, who is married to Scarlett Johansson, does not receive the same level of attention.

MORE FROM DKODING: Pete Davidson Is The Reason For Kaley Cuoco’s Split With Her Husband

Insider reveals the real truth

An insider close to the new couple insists that Pete Davidson has not been leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ to spend time with Kim Kardashian. The comedian has not missed any rehearsals. Pete is not a diva, according to the insider. If Pete missed work commitments, Kim would not be with him. In terms of how serious things are between Davidson and Kardashian, the insider further mentioned that they are still going strong.

Did you know SNL cast member Bill Hader recommended Pete Davidson to Saturday Night Live producers?

Kim Kardashian has not commented on her relationship with Davidson, but she is having a good time on social media.

Kardashian shared a slew of bikini photos from a recent trip to the Bahamas with Davidson. She captioned the photos “Beach Party” and used a blue “P” emoji. Many of her fans interpreted it as a strong hint about her new relationship. Her divorce was a difficult time for her. But thanks to Pete, her life is now much brighter.

Kanye West unhappy with the budding relationship between Pete and Kim

After six years of marriage, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. Kanye West, Kardashian’s estranged husband, has made it clear that he is dissatisfied. During an appearance, the Grammy winner stated that he was offended when Kardashian kissed Davidson for a sketch on SNL in October 2021, which she will host. In fact, West made fun of Davidson in one of his songs, ‘My Life Was Never Eazy’.

“God saved me from the crash just so I could kick Pete Davidson’s ass“, raps the song. The rapper, 44, has since moved on with Julia Fox, but he recently claimed that his ex is attempting to “antagonise” him as a result of their split.

Despite the media attention and clashes with Kim’s ex-husband, Pete appears to be enjoying his relationship with the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star. Pete has a history of dating celebrities. In 2018, the SNL cast member was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande. Dating a Kardashian generates a lot of attention, and Pete appears to be rolling with the punches, even joking about having more fun since dating Kim. However, it has no effect on their relationship. This drama, if anything, is bringing Kim and Pete closer together because he makes everything so simple.

Tell us what you think about Pete and Kim’s budding romance in the comments!

Follow DKODING for more updates about your favourite movies, celebrities, TV shows and web series. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram for the latest updates.