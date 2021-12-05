Let bygone be bygone —21st century female stars are carving their own path after walking out of love that doesn’t serve them anymore.

It is 2021 and women are no more crying over break ups and divorce. Gone are the days when no amount of stardom could lift the weight of failed relationships clogging the road ahead for female celebs in their 40s. History has it- every time a couple in Hollywood broke up, the rampant sexism among media took no time to portray the devastated image of the woman. Men, on the other hand, moved on in a snap with another partner, often a woman much younger.

From Prince Charles to Brad Pitt to Ben Affleck, men have always found an easy passage out of marriages. And while female celebrities too had found love again, they were first, however, subjected to intense heartbreak-hogwash.

However, Hollywood is evolving. After her divorce with Justin Theroux, when Jennifer Aniston told world in 2018, “with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken,” the world listened.

Recent spree of celeb divorces have a lot of takeaways for women throughout the world.

It’s 21st century and female stars are no more carrying the weight of their divorce

When the wildly admired K couple finally called the marriage off, Kanye and Kim fans were disheartened globally.

Kim-Kanye Divorce Prove That Female Stars Won’t Deal With Heartbreak To Put Up A Show

After seven years of rollercoaster marriage, Kim Kardashian finally filed for divorce from Kanye West (now known as Ye). The two are parents to daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. And while it might look like yet another Hollywood divorce, Kim Kardashian has a strong message for women out there.

Happy.. Kim Kardashian and guy Pete Davidson giggle like naughty teens on romantic date in LA.. pic.twitter.com/fQuQwDf8xO — One Love (@Naaswitch) November 23, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West- the divorce with a message in disguise

Post-divorce damsel in distress phase is the story of bygones. The 40 years old Keeping Up With Kardashians star has already started looking into the future. Reportedly, Kim is dating Pete Davidson, the SNL star and from what it looks like, she is happy. No matter what the reason behind divorce be and which among the two messed it up, Kim is an example that when you are done, choose what makes you happy.

However, Kim Kardashian is not the only example of fleeting divorce stereotypes set by society and media. There are others from Hollywood who have chose to do what is best for them, according to them.

Fox and Kourtney leading the way

Megan Fox, the 35 years old actress walked out from a ten year old marriage with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Fox was the first among the two to indulge into a new relationship. The actress is now dating Machine Gun Kelly, the 31 years old American sensation and there seems to be no regrets.

Continuing the new post-break up order of Hollywood, Kourtney Kardashian is another example for women to live by. The world is aware of the harrowing relationship that the 42 years old star shared with her ex Scott Disick. However, finally breaking free, Kourtney is now dating Travis Barker who is spotted every now and then making his ladylove feel special.

No matter what the reasons behind the divorce might be for these Hollywood celebrities. The message here is loud and clear- society doesn’t what is the right thing to do. Moving on, the 21st century women got to do what makes them happy, even if it means falling in love sooner than expected by their exes and the world.