Kate Middleton Finally Reveals Her Real Thoughts On Meghan Markle

According to a source quoted by The Times of London, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, rolled her eyes at the mention of Meghan Markle’s former television series ‘Suits’.

The relationship between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton and their husbands, Princes Harry and William, have been tense for quite some time. The royal couples are currently working through a bitter rift, with both sides seeming to be not on great terms about recent events in their lives.

Highlights —

Duchess Kate Middleton Eye-Rolls at the mention of Meghan Markle’s Former TV Series ‘Suits’.

Kate and Meghan’s Reported Feud: What Happened Between the Royals?

Meghan Markle Accuses Kate Middleton of Making Her Cry Ahead of the Royal Wedding

Duchess Kate Middleton Eye-Rolls at the mention of Meghan Markle’s Former TV Series ‘Suits’

Despite the much-speculated fallout between her and Meghan, Duchess Kate is always careful to keep her thoughts about the royal pair private, unlike her husband, Prince William.

Video Credits: Royal Daily News

An insider told The Sunday Times Magazine that Prince William is “frank about what’s on his mind, including family problems”, and that the pair is “completely honest with their closest connections”.

However, Duchess Kate keeps her feelings to herself. According to an insider, “She’s 150% more reserved than him”. The closest Kate has ever come to revealing her thoughts on the issue was when she rolled her eyes at the mention of the popular American TV series ‘Suits’, where Meghan Markle played ‘Rachel’.

More From DKODING: Here’s How Prince William Ruined Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Daughter’s Plans

Kate and Meghan’s Reported Feud: What Happened Between the Royals?

According to early reports, Kate and Meghan had fallen out. However, insiders later claimed that Prince William and Prince Harry were the source of the problems.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Feud

According to Finding Freedom authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, Meghan and Kate were not close and had nothing in common. They claim that the ladies didn’t spend much time together before the Sussexes tied the knot in May 2018. Both princesses kept their distances.

They write: “Meghan would agree with the assessment that the Duchesses were not the best of friends. Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend. But they were not at war with each other, either.”

More From DKODING: After Meghan Markle’s Explosive Interview, Here’s What Kate Middleton Is Planning

Meghan Markle Accuses Kate Middleton of Making Her Cry Ahead of the Royal Wedding

In Meghan’s conversation with Oprah Winfrey, she claimed that Kate made her cry during the bridesmaid dress fitting before the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding.

It was revealed after the wedding that the Duchesses had a fallout because Princess Charlotte’s gown did not fit, and further fittings were required.

“Kate had only just given birth to her third child, Prince Louis, and was feeling quite ­emotional”, sources said. It was reported that Kate left the fitting in tears.

Video Credits: Entertainment Tonight

However, Meghan revealed on Oprah Winfrey’s show, “The reverse occurred”, and she was the one who was upset.

She said: “A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining – yes, the issue was correct – about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it hurt my feelings.”

When asked for more information, Meghan stated that it would be unfair to delve deeper into it since Kate had apologized and sent flowers while all was forgotten.

We can’t know for sure what is going on between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, but the reports of their feud are worth keeping an eye out for. What do you think about these two royals? Let us know in the comments below!

Don’t forget to follow DKODING on Instagram and Twitter. Stay tuned for all the latest Hollywood news!