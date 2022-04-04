Kardashian-Jenner Sisters: How Many Social Media Followers Do They Have?

Kardashian-Jenner sisters are everywhere on the internet. But are they powerful enough to be metamorphosing masses? Probably, yes.

Love them or hate them, but you just can’t ignore them. The world might witness the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and their influence as meme machinery but the truth is- they are single-handedly ruling social media. This is the family clan that sets the bar for the American dream as high as it could be.

Highlights

Kim Kardashian, the richest among all sisters, is worth more than $1 bn in net worth.

Kardashian-Jenner sisters make more money through single Instagram post than entire season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The reality TV fame sisters own more than 20 successful businesses in total, thanks to Kardashian-Jenner influence on social media.

From lobbying U.S. Presidents to tanking company shares in stock market, Kardashian- Jenner sisters are more powerful than you think.

KJ Clan

Followers

(Millions) Kylie

Jenner Instagram – 325

Twitter – 39.7

Facebook – 33 Kim

Kardashian Instagram – 297

Twitter – 71.9

Facebook – 34 Khloe

Kardashian Instagram – 232

Twitter – 29.8

Facebook – 24 Kendall

Jenner Instagram – 228

Twitter – 32

Facebook – 22 Kourtney

Kardashian Instagram – 167

Twitter – 26.4

Facebook – 19 Figures as on 4th April 2022

Consider this– adding the total followers of five Kardashian-Jenner sisters, the KJ -clan influences a jaw-dropping 1.2 billion netizens all over the world. Here is the breakdown:

Kylie Jenner — 397.7 M — “Love is when the other person’s happiness is more important than your own.”

Image Credit: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kim Kardashian — 402.9 M — “If I don’t like something that’s going on in my life, I change it. And I don’t sit and complain about it for a year.”

Khloe Kardashian — 285.8 M — “I don’t feel the pressure by outsiders. I’m not someone who’s easily influenced by the public.”

Kendall Jenner — 282 M — “Don’t judge someone’s attitude until you’ve felt their pain.”

Kourtney Kardashian — 212.4 M — “Sometimes I just wish nobody knew who I was.”

Apart from being a personal brand, these 1.2 billion netizens are direct customers of the products and services that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters endorse for third parties. Further, the KJ-clan is actually serving as the largest social media role model who can set trends and influences mindsets with a single post.

Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ influence on social media is so wild, it follows to real world too

Keeping Up With The Kardashians was perhaps the best thing to happen to the girl gang of Kris Jenner. However, the iconic reality show was just the beginning.

What began as the American TV obsession has now transformed into straight access to the office of the U.S. President and stock market sentiments. Yes, that’s how powerful Kardashians and Jenners are!

I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

In 2018, Kim Kardashian lobbied grandmother Alice Johnson’s way out of life imprisonment for non-violent drug charges. She visited President Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Oval and the next thing, Johnson was commuted.

DKODING | Breaking Down Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Influence On Social Media- As Large As Their Life

Kylie Jenner tanked Snapchat on stock market in 2018

If you think the influence of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is limited only to the beauty industry on Instagram, think again.

In 2018, the share price of Snapchat Inc. plummeted by 8.4 per cent, wiping off a whopping $1.6 billion from the company’s valuation. Guess what caused the debacle? A single tweet by Kylie Jenner.

The reality show star tweeted —

“Sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad.” Within a day, the company’s share prices hit a massive blow.

sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

still love you tho snap … my first love — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

The success recipe of social media dominance

So how did the Kardashian-Jenner sisters come to the point that it is absolutely impossible to ignore them anywhere? The answer is a well-crafted relationship that they share with their audience.

Whether for better or worse, almost everything about their life is out on social media. From the giant walk-in closet boasting larger than life collection of outfits, footwear and bags to a stalker ex-husband, fans have a real insight into the life of Kardashian- Jenner sisters. And this is what makes them so irresistible. In some way, billions of people across the world are part of the candid and spontaneous star life.

This relationship with their fans stand on multiple narratives that they have erected for themselves — models, businesswomen, mothers, megastars, sisters, and most importantly, the girls next door.

Video: Keep Up with the Kardashian-Jenner fam as they build business empires, face personal challenges, and share ups and downs together.

Keep Up with the Kardashian-Jenner fam as they build business empires, face personal challenges, and share ups and downs together. Video Credit: Keeping up with the Kardashians

How much money Kardashian-Jenner sisters make with a single post on social media? Get ready to be blown away —

According to Kim Kardashian in 2020, she actually makes more than the entire season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians by a single social media post. The least commercial of all the Kardashian-Jenner social media accounts is of Kourtney Kardashian. Still, the reality TV star charges around $515k per post.

Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, earns an eye-watering $725k per post on top of her successful modelling career.

What about the most popular of all, Kim Kardashian? According to The Things, the serial entrepreneur earns a jaw-dropping $950k for a single Instagram post.

And here comes the highest valued social icon in the world, Kylie Jenner. Stormi’s mother draws a check of, not you are not dreaming, $984k per post.

And you thought ridiculing Kris Jenner’s girl brigade made you a winner?

Kardashian-Jenner sisters — Money per social media post and their net worth

KJ-Clan Money/

Social

Media

/Post ($) Net

Worth

($) Kylie

Jenner 984K 700

Million Kim

Kardashian 950K 1.4

Billion Khloe

Kardashian 547K 50

Million Kendall

Jenner 725K 45

Million Kourtney

Kardashian 515K 65

Million

Kourtney Kardashian is the only one — among 5 sisters who went to college — proof that you don’t need degree to be a billionaire!

Here is something that not many know about the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. The only one among Kris Jenner‘s five daughter to graduate with degree from college was Kourtney Kardashian. She is a graduate from University of Arizona where she graduated in theatre. None of the other Kardashian-Jenner sisters went to college.

DKODING | Kris Jenner & Daughters ( Poster )

Kim Kardashian briefly attended Pierce College in Los Angeles for undergrad. However, she never finished her degree according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Whether you hate them while secretly stalking them at night or deny that you don’t crave the life they live, Kardashians are the godmothers of social media and the power they vest is undeniable.